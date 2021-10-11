Democratic comms strategist and consultant Tracy Self recently went skydiving. And she survived!

Or at least she thought she did. Once she was safely back on the ground, she realized just how much danger she’d actually put herself in.

Unfortunately, she deleted her initial reaction to what had happened to her, but luckily, some intrepid folks managed to grab screenshots before it disappeared completely:

lmao deleted. his helmet says “arrest fauci” and tracy isn’t handling it well pic.twitter.com/cyLaXoOErK — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 11, 2021

That guy had an “Arrest Fauci” sticker on his helmet? From InfoWars?

Tracy really dodged a bullet, didn’t she? And she definitely did the right thing by crapping all over the guy who had ensured that she made it from plane to ground safely and in one piece.

Anyway, even though her original tweet is gone, there’s something Tracy Sefl does want you to remember:

Anyway. Be kind. 👋 — Tracy Sefl (@tracysefl) October 11, 2021

“Be kind.”*

*Some restrictions do apply

to everyone? or just the people who vote the way you do? — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 11, 2021

Even to people with differing opinions? — TheRealEric (@02EricL) October 11, 2021

Well, no. Not those people, obviously. Because screw those people.

"Only to people who think the same way that I do" otherwise, try and make terrible points about them online while actually showing how close-minded I am* — Curtis Anthony (@C_Anthony_Mahnk) October 11, 2021

She says after attacking a man who kept her safe https://t.co/paq71o6KSW — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) October 11, 2021

Be kind"… You're tried to wreck a guy that wanted nothing but to keep you safe… It was a passive aggressive slam…do better.. — THE Farmer's Wife (@THCfarmersWife) October 11, 2021

She can’t do better. Clearly.

We imagine she can still do worse, though.

“I just tried to destroy a guy’s livelihood on Twitter over political differences, but hey!” – @tracysefl https://t.co/w6OGFhA51r — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) October 11, 2021

Practice what you preach, Tracy.