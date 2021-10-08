“#TrumpIsBroke” has been trending for a while today on Twitter:
Hilarious, right? Here’s why:
BREAKING: Trump racked up more than $70 million dollars in losses over a four-year period from his DC hotel while publicly claim it was making 10s of millions – this per documents released by the House Oversight Committee. The Manhattan DA and NY AG (1/3)
— lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 8, 2021
investigators have reviewed Trump's financials, but none of that has been made public. The documents include details that Congress chased for years during the presidency, specifically information about foreign payments to Trump businesses, over which House (2/3)
— lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 8, 2021
Dems unsuccessfully sued for under the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The committee also claimed General Services Administration documents showed that Trump received "undisclosed preferential treatment" from Deutsche Bank on a $170 million construction loan. (3/3) #CNN
— lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 8, 2021
The fine folks at the Lincoln Project are reveling in the news:
#TrumpIsBroke https://t.co/DJOvWaU3hO
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 8, 2021
They’re just loving it.
So confused, you spend years saying he was making himself rich off his position. https://t.co/Hy1yeYIj6Z
— Duck Billed Platitude (@balling_it) October 8, 2021
Oh. Well, um, Orange Man Still Bad. And that’s really what matters to the Lincoln Project.
He lives rent free in your heads https://t.co/x4CFCwW0bs
— Jimmy Wethington (@wethington) October 8, 2021
How much money has the Lincoln Project lost by letting Donald Trump live there?
Is it too much to be offset by all the money they’ve collected from gullible liberals in order to fund their sketchy business ventures and protect sexual predators?
I think @ProjectLincoln would be more worried about impending investigations regarding their child molestation charges than playing hash tag games. 😔👇🏻 https://t.co/fZYAVWnXcS
— Brenda Lee (@bixoooo) October 8, 2021
If I were a collection of grifters who started an organization to pay off unwise mortgages, tax liens and other creditors, I simply wouldn’t tweet about other people’s financial status. https://t.co/s07719a5gT
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2021
Neither would we. But then, we’re not nearly as Principled™ as the Lincoln Project, are we?