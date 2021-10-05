The Left likes big “buts” and they cannot lie.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden rationalized the harassment and unlawful filming of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in an ASU bathroom.

Joe Biden on public harassment of Senators: “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/LTaFv3wqIo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

“But” is one little word that sends a very big message.

Conservative writer and commentator John Hayward explains how a word that seems so innocuous can actually be quite dangerous:

"But" is one of the magic words that enables totalitarianism. "It's wrong to harass women BUT if they vote the wrong way it's understandable," for example. There are no principles, only privileges that can be revoked by the Party at its discretion to control dissidents. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 5, 2021

Every totalitarian regime in history has justified its abuses by claiming its victims were Enemies of the People who forfeit the protections of society by choosing to stand against Progress. Every one of them claimed the "righteous" were justified in taking extreme measures. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 5, 2021

The weird version of totalitarianism overtaking the U.S. mutated from the "crybully" movement that swept campuses a decade ago. "Oppressed" people supposedly had a right to silence speech that offended them. "Justice" requires using force to correct "the inequities of power." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 5, 2021

"Your speech is violence, our violence is speech" became the battle cry for rioters and cancel culture jihadis. It can be broken down to another use of the magic "BUT" – we're all in favor of free speech BUT your speech should be treated like a violent assault on the oppressed. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 5, 2021

It all traces back to Marxist theories of "oppression," which are an engine of limitless power for totalitarians. Those who get to define "oppressed" and "oppressed," doling out benefits to the former and punishment for the latter, wield infinite power. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 5, 2021

The Sinema harassment story is just the latest dreary recitation of the usual Marxist dynamic. She's voting the "wrong" way, so she's an "oppressor," which means she forfeits all group identity protections. The Party is all about women's rights BUT not for oppressors. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 5, 2021

