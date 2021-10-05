“Vote for Joe Biden,” they said. “Bring civility back to the White House,” they said.

Meanwhile, here’s what Joe Biden said:

Do what we say or get out of the way.

That’s a helluva message from America’s sweet old grandpa. Almost as if he’s not so sweet after all.

Maybe Joe was literally not aware of what had transpired when he called for unity.

Is this how you Build Back Better? By threatening the opposition? And lying about it?

Optics don’t get much worse than Joe Biden himself.

Joe Biden was never interested in anything other than sowing seeds of division.

