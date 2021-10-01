Some news today about SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said this morning. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms. He learned of the positive test yesterday evening. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021

BREAKING: The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The high court said in a press release that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. https://t.co/BLX5vExbcq — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021

Full statement from SCOTUS:

Here is the full statement from the court. pic.twitter.com/t8khs2dBzp — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021

In other words, the vaccine worked and he appears to be fine.

I’m not sure why these stories are still news. This is not newsworthy. pic.twitter.com/ntZxqSXGY2 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 1, 2021

And it raises a valid question:

Why are we testing asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and/or recovered people, again? https://t.co/wGX6EyrORD — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 1, 2021

How long is it going to be recommended that asymptomatic people be regularly tested for coronavirus? https://t.co/592fFT3kfB — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 1, 2021

With covid endemic and vaccines widely available, my question is: What is the off-ramp for surveillance testing asymptomatic vaccinated individuals? Will we be doing this in perpetuity? https://t.co/XjTYqPHhqS — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 1, 2021

Stories like this also bring out the petty partisan nastiness.

I'm not going to look b/c I like having low blood pressure, but I guarantee there are a bunch of leftists saying HAHA STUPID DRUMP HUMPING ANTI-VAXXED GOT WHAT HE DESERVED. https://t.co/dfkAS0xsyt — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 1, 2021

The people who tell me I have insufficient compassion are absolutely giddy at this news. https://t.co/pVK1iHjD0h — Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 1, 2021

And there goes your social media feed for the day. https://t.co/Ilm1nceJet — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 1, 2021

Pretty much:

Really? Can we believe he was vaccinated? You know he lies, right? https://t.co/sDNjkDCKoO — 💙 Dina 💙 (@dinadinadinas) October 1, 2021

My condolences to Covid during these hard times. https://t.co/NlNdfC4YHa — Treble ☭ (@TeaSippinSherpa) October 1, 2021

So happy — Danyal (@Danyal351) October 1, 2021

what a letdown from the first sentence to the second https://t.co/bzCQFSuqqO — havana syndrome survivor (@AllezLesBoulez) October 1, 2021

Has he taken horse dewormer yet? — Adv Pirotecnico (@JoysonFilho) October 1, 2021

It'd really be a shame if he didn't have enough horse paste… — Mark (@flagg33) October 1, 2021

He will need to carry that COVID to full term. Better not be taking any meds to induce the death of that virus in his cells. — TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) October 1, 2021

Sounds like rapey Brett has been putting his schnoz where it doesn't belong, per uszh. — Absent Yourself (@LauraTFisher) October 1, 2021

Once again mad that the plague couldn’t even take out some of the worst possible people. https://t.co/A2IXHovc5V — Megan Boo-derick 👻 (@megbrod12) October 1, 2021

My condolences to covid-19 https://t.co/xh4l8d8BsC — Ryan Malis (@NayrmanBSC) October 1, 2021

Come on Covid!!! — Broken Remote (@broken_remote) October 1, 2021

Big money big money no whammies — RollXd6 (@RollXd6) October 1, 2021

praying for the virus!!! — señorita awesome (@bluestraveIer) October 1, 2021

Please @ miss rona we need a win so badly https://t.co/vkIYBQXwRf — Mrs. Detective PikaBOO, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) October 1, 2021

Are there God? It's us, the women of America. Could you just do us one little favor, pretty please, with prayers and incense on top?🥺 https://t.co/JSDBMHrmJN — becatherined🐝 (@becatherined) October 1, 2021

I hope he never recovers. https://t.co/kOYf5sJoPj — Brendan, vaxxed in full (@rantmo) October 1, 2021

probably not very likely he spread it to Thomas, so we shouldn't get our hopes up. — Damien Maymdien (@damien_maymdien) October 1, 2021

Hoping he d words https://t.co/UMXbiswYOE — helene horlyck stan account (@burnedromances) October 1, 2021

well maybe he’ll still d*e https://t.co/U1gD3FdHCv — l e s l i e (@lesliezye) October 1, 2021

Karma if he snuffs it tbh. — Suburban Snocks (@croydon_of) October 1, 2021

RIP Justice Kavanaugh. 🤞🤞🤞 — Jonathan 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️😷💉💉 (@CieloBasso) October 1, 2021

Loads more where that came from.

It will be a smorgasbord of the following: A. “I hope he dies.” B. “I hope he dies and passed it on to Breyer and he dies too.” It’s predictable. It’s boring. Seinfeld is on Netflix. That’s the news of the day. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 1, 2021

Jay pretty much nailed it.

Works every time. Oh well.