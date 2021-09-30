The Washington Post recently ran a piece about Joe Biden’s unique style of presidenting, which has really come into full view during negotiations over his $3.5 trillion spending bill.

According to the Post, it seems that some Democrats are getting frustrated with Biden’s reluctance to take on a more commanding, leadership-oriented role in the process. This quote really captures the essence of the current atmosphere:

“In Biden’s conversations, the president has served primarily as a sounding board, one official familiar with the discussions said, rather than coming in with a concrete demand.” https://t.co/YK7kKFbjit — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 30, 2021

Ah.

How reassuring that the man supposed to be in charge is considered merely a sounding board. Bravo — FobarJones (@JonesFobar) September 30, 2021

Lol. You mean he's silent and allows other people to decide things. — Winston Smith (@Winston_Smith80) September 30, 2021

That’s what it sounds like. But it actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it:

As inanimate objects are apt to do https://t.co/xeVZcJFBcz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2021

Good point.

Because he's not really running anything. https://t.co/9UYzKo2TPU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2021

Essentially.

Notable quotable from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI): “What is it that the president wants? Nobody can even answer that question.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 30, 2021

We’re not sure even Joe Biden can answer that question.