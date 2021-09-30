The Washington Post recently ran a piece about Joe Biden’s unique style of presidenting, which has really come into full view during negotiations over his $3.5 trillion spending bill.
According to the Post, it seems that some Democrats are getting frustrated with Biden’s reluctance to take on a more commanding, leadership-oriented role in the process. This quote really captures the essence of the current atmosphere:
“In Biden’s conversations, the president has served primarily as a sounding board, one official familiar with the discussions said, rather than coming in with a concrete demand.” https://t.co/YK7kKFbjit
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 30, 2021
Ah.
How reassuring that the man supposed to be in charge is considered merely a sounding board. Bravo
— FobarJones (@JonesFobar) September 30, 2021
Lol. You mean he's silent and allows other people to decide things.
— Winston Smith (@Winston_Smith80) September 30, 2021
That’s what it sounds like. But it actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it:
As inanimate objects are apt to do https://t.co/xeVZcJFBcz
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2021
Good point.
Because he's not really running anything. https://t.co/9UYzKo2TPU
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2021
So…essentially he's deadweight. Great. Awesome.
— 94H_Civ_Equiv (@94hCiv) September 30, 2021
Essentially.
Notable quotable from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI):
“What is it that the president wants? Nobody can even answer that question.”
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 30, 2021
We’re not sure even Joe Biden can answer that question.
https://t.co/6rH2CjlxZ1 pic.twitter.com/PNjZDGiDAy
— Nick (@Nickster0188) September 30, 2021