The Washington Post recently ran a piece about Joe Biden’s unique style of presidenting, which has really come into full view during negotiations over his $3.5 trillion spending bill.

According to the Post, it seems that some Democrats are getting frustrated with Biden’s reluctance to take on a more commanding, leadership-oriented role in the process. This quote really captures the essence of the current atmosphere:

Ah.

Trending

That’s what it sounds like. But it actually makes a lot of sense if you think about it:

Good point.

Essentially.

We’re not sure even Joe Biden can answer that question.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsJoe Bidensounding boardspending billWashington Post