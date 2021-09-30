Remember a few weeks back when Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to memory-hole a tweet that said “we stand with the people of Hong Kong”?

NEW 🚨 Blinken deleted a tweet saying US would ‘stand with people of Hong Kong’ pic.twitter.com/dJhGOHPDl6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 17, 2021

He replaced that one with something decidedly less offensive to the ChiComs’ delicate sensibilities:

The PRC’s disqualification of seven pro-democracy district councilors undermines the ability of people in Hong Kong to participate in their governance. Governments should serve the people they represent. Decreasing representation goes against the spirit of Hong Kong’s Basic Law. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 16, 2021

Well, today, Blinken doesn’t have to delete any tweets that rub China the wrong way. Because he’s more than happy to rub them the way they want to be rubbed:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend our congratulations to the people of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the country celebrates its National Day on October 1.” pic.twitter.com/mZp5qHqY2z — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 30, 2021

We seek to work cooperatively with the Chinese government? The people who unleashed COVID19 on the rest of the world? The people who pose an existential threat to Hong Kong and Taiwan? The serial violators of basic human rights who currently run concentration camps for Uighur Muslims?

What the HELL https://t.co/XUUGeI1yii — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 30, 2021

We should not be doing this https://t.co/9YcecwPBM7 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 30, 2021

And before any Blinken defenders suggest that he’s only following in his predecessor Mike Pompeo’s footsteps:

One key difference… Pompeo stmt Blinken stmt pic.twitter.com/VYFA5EypDr — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) September 30, 2021

That difference is all the difference in the world.

Can't wait for the 1000 words from the Washington Post telling us this is a good thing. https://t.co/G8Eyq2yQlJ — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) September 30, 2021

Ugh.

It wasn’t good when Hillary Clinton did it:

The one from @HillaryClinton in 2011 goes a bit further:

"The United States is committed to the success of China, because a thriving China is good for America…" pic.twitter.com/UYwA2kXmt9 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 30, 2021

It wasn’t good when John Kerry did it:

And here's Kerry in 2015: pic.twitter.com/m0YwQqtRiJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 30, 2021

And it sure as hell isn’t good now that Antony Blinken is doing it.

This can't be serious. Blinken is an embarrassment. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) September 30, 2021

The whole damn Biden administration is an embarrassment.

First they praised the Taliban, now they're congratulating the communists running concentration camps. These guys have lost the plot. https://t.co/N00XC5zadt — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 30, 2021