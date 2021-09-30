Earlier today, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan is “Marxism”:

The $3.5 trillion Biden plan isn’t socialism, it’s marxism — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 30, 2021

The New York Times’ own Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman found that amusing and happily downplayed Rubio’s concerns.

David Hogg, too, thinks that Rubio is full of it. And the only person more knowledgeable than a New York Times Nobel Prize-winning economist is a 21-year-old Harvard student and failed pillow tycoon:

A) You’re wrong B) What would you call the $8 trillion you were fine with trump spending while he cut taxes? C) At least Biden’s plan is paid for by making the wealthiest Americans like yourself that are part of the 1% pay their fair share while cutting taxes on the 99%. https://t.co/5ar9fFpKvb — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 30, 2021

Bless your heart, David. You actually believe what you’re saying, don’t you?

Trumps tax cuts resulted in middle class people keeping more of their money. Biden's "no one being taxed under 400k" lie has already been debunked multiple times, and doesn't count for self employed or business owners. He's also trying to tax mileage and spy on bank accounts — Kyle Hoffman (@kylehoff) September 30, 2021

You think Rubio is in the 1%? Man, your tweets get dumber by the day. — AttitudeCooking (@AttitudeCooking) September 30, 2021

David, taxes are being raised on those making $400k or more a year. That is hardly the 1%. — Brock H. (@BrockHeadley) September 30, 2021

Ultimately, people who make a lot less than $400K are gonna be funding for Joe Biden’s zero-dollar paid-for plan.

Biden's plan is not paid for. That's what he wants you to think. Do the math. Most of us would rather have our taxes cut than pay for equity of trees & all the other BS in this $3.5T+ bill https://t.co/mZHnGT9TLC — ESXRedhead (@ESXRedhead) September 30, 2021

Math, like grammar, is clearly not David Hogg’s strong suit. Maybe if he ever decides to venture into the real world, he’ll finally start to realize that he knows a lot less than he thinks he does. We know it’s a long shot, but it’s technically not impossible. Technically.