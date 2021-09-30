Earlier today, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan is “Marxism”:

The New York Times’ own Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman found that amusing and happily downplayed Rubio’s concerns.

David Hogg, too, thinks that Rubio is full of it. And the only person more knowledgeable than a New York Times Nobel Prize-winning economist is a 21-year-old Harvard student and failed pillow tycoon:

Bless your heart, David. You actually believe what you’re saying, don’t you?

Ultimately, people who make a lot less than $400K are gonna be funding for Joe Biden’s zero-dollar paid-for plan.

Math, like grammar, is clearly not David Hogg’s strong suit. Maybe if he ever decides to venture into the real world, he’ll finally start to realize that he knows a lot less than he thinks he does. We know it’s a long shot, but it’s technically not impossible. Technically.

