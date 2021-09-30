YouTube has evidently decided that nobody needs or wants to watch the Ron Paul Institute’s channel:

Very shocked that @YouTube has completely removed the Channel of my Ron Paul Institute: no warning, no strikes, no evidence. Only explanation was "severe or repeated violations of our community guidelines." Channel is rarely used. The appeal was automatically rejected. Help? pic.twitter.com/CuvGAe1bVf — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 30, 2021

To clarify: The Ron Paul Liberty Report YouTube account is still available. The Ron Paul Institute's YouTube account has been terminated. It is a seldom-used account and its termination is perplexing. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 30, 2021

We don’t blame Ron Paul for being perplexed. On its face, at least, YouTube’s decision doesn’t seem to make any sense.

The scourge of… Ron Paul..has finally been neutralized. https://t.co/KzSru7bAXX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2021

Thank you, YouTube, for your vigilance. We feel so much safer now.

This is insane https://t.co/FV5CHyhDbn — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 30, 2021

It does feel that way, yes.

I wonder if rarely used channels are targeted in hopes that this type of post never gets made. https://t.co/DRJIYcSyOH — Richie P (@RichPnuss) September 30, 2021

Could be. It’d sure be nice if YouTube could clarify that sort of thing.

In the meantime: