When she’s not busy trying to doxx people she doesn’t like, Emily Gorcenski enjoys spending her time ranting incoherently.

Here she is insisting that as a biological male, she is biologically female:

And if you disagree with her? Well:

Just so she’s clear.

If “biologically male” is meaningless, then it stands to reason that “biologically female” is also meaningless. So how can Emily Gorcenski call herself “biologically female”?

See the problem, Emily?

It’s Emily who should be the outcast. She’s the one openly flouting scientific fact.

In ignoring basic biology, Emily Gorcenski is doing far more harm to the trans community than those who believe that changing your gender doesn’t change your biological sex.

Let’s hope that Emily is able to get the help she needs.

