When she’s not busy trying to doxx people she doesn’t like, Emily Gorcenski enjoys spending her time ranting incoherently.

Here she is insisting that as a biological male, she is biologically female:

As a transgender woman, I am biologically female. — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) September 27, 2021

And if you disagree with her? Well:

Just so she’s clear.

Doctor: I'm sorry lady you have prostate cancer pic.twitter.com/2QpQ6ojoaB — Soviet_Gabo (@GaboSoviet) September 29, 2021

If “biologically male” is meaningless, then it stands to reason that “biologically female” is also meaningless. So how can Emily Gorcenski call herself “biologically female”?

If you were *biologically* female, you wouldn't have to *transition*. The word "trans" is there for a reason. If we follow your logic, the only reason to transition would be to fit the sexist stereotype of said gender. — Scott (@BakerTurtle17) September 29, 2021

See the problem, Emily?

As a trans lady myself, I find pushing this idealism as highly disingenuous. There are parts that are uniquely shaped by our gender & puberty. Stuff that can't be undone or will change over time. I get that this makes me an outcast, but commonsense shouldn't. — Lyra Patison (@Lyra_Patison) September 29, 2021

It’s Emily who should be the outcast. She’s the one openly flouting scientific fact.

Well said. How is lying to trans folks helping them? It will lead to more dysmorphia, more self harm and suicide — Helly 😈 O'Haint 👻 (@HellyOHaint) September 30, 2021

In ignoring basic biology, Emily Gorcenski is doing far more harm to the trans community than those who believe that changing your gender doesn’t change your biological sex.

Actually no, you’re not. Your gender and your genetics aren’t the same. You’ve got the right to express your gender as you wish and I support that but come on… — Zach 🤘🏽 (@phx787) September 30, 2021

Your high school biology teacher called. He/she has assigned you to emergency remedial human anatomy lessons, because you clearly did not pay attention in school. — ChaosReigns9217 (@MarcusOlson9217) September 29, 2021

With all due respect I say the following. Yeah unfortunately that’s not how that works. In fact that’s not how anything works. There is no such as claiming something and that making it true. I hope one day you see the nonsense in your statement. — Aaron McGlone (@frostydoughboy) September 29, 2021

Find a mental hospital in your area. You need help. https://t.co/EAIoWIlbFT — Greg_Haynes (@RG_Haynes) September 29, 2021

Let’s hope that Emily is able to get the help she needs.