Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just doesn’t get it. We need the federal government to spend $3.5 trillion that we don’t have in order to pull our country out of the hole it’s in. Why can’t Sen. Sinema understand that???

What would really help right now is someone who could explain to her why she needs to stop being such an obstructionist. A voice of reason.

A voice like … Alyssa Milano’s:

Yeah, Sen. Sinema. Alyssa totally gets and respects you, but with all due respect, why are you OK with letting people die, you murderous turncoat?

Maybe Sen. Sinema’s not the unreasonable one in this scenario.

What Alyssa Milano really needs is for someone to save her from herself.

