Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just doesn’t get it. We need the federal government to spend $3.5 trillion that we don’t have in order to pull our country out of the hole it’s in. Why can’t Sen. Sinema understand that???

What would really help right now is someone who could explain to her why she needs to stop being such an obstructionist. A voice of reason.

A voice like … Alyssa Milano’s:

Hi, @SenatorSinema. I know you’re a moderate. I respect it. I get it. But…a record number of voters went to the polls and voted for Joe Biden’s very progressive agenda. You are literally blocking life-saving relief for the American people. Why are you okay with doing that? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 29, 2021

Yeah, Sen. Sinema. Alyssa totally gets and respects you, but with all due respect, why are you OK with letting people die, you murderous turncoat?

"Please government save us with some of your sweet relief from the mess you created for us!" — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) September 29, 2021

Maybe Sen. Sinema’s not the unreasonable one in this scenario.

No, they were convinced to vote for Biden because he was the "moderate," then immediately turned into a more brain-addled version of Bernie Sanders — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) September 29, 2021

1. Sinema is trying to keep her seat in a historically Republican state

2. Trump got the second most ever soo, turnout was only high because of mail-in ballots

3. Biden isn't really a progressive, just a resist lib

4. That bill doesn't "save" any damn body https://t.co/rDpeARE5VL — Josh (@Joshua4570) September 29, 2021

What Alyssa Milano really needs is for someone to save her from herself.