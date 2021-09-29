Say what you will about GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz. He has a tendency to stick his foot in his mouth and make some questionable choices.

But in the Afghanistan withdrawal hearing today, Rep. Gaetz quite decisively took Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to task over the colossal foreign policy disaster:

Matt Gaetz rips into Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal pic.twitter.com/Mmix9ejjtj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 29, 2021

Milley and Austin deserve to be taken to task. Good on Matt Gaetz for using his platform to do it.

Exit idea, since, as Matt Gaetz pointed out a few times, Gen. Milley seems to have put a lot more thought and effort into his role in Bob Woodward and Bob Costa’s new book than he did into sound military strategy in Afghanistan:

Sounds fair to us.