Protecting Joe Biden is a big job on a normal day. On a day when he gets busted for apparently lying about the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, only the heaviest of lifting will do.

Jennifer Rubin was right there to answer the call and lend a hand. Her Washington Post colleague Glenn Kessler wasn’t far behind:

We did watch the full clip, Glenn. And it sounds like, unless Gens. McKenzie and Milley committed perjury, Joe Biden lied when he said “no one” in the military had warned him about the dangers of recklessly withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan.

He’s a fact-checker, dammit.

That’s apparently a meaningless term these days.

Facts are in the eye of the beholder as long as that beholder is liberal and supports liberal narratives.

How many years ago was that?

All of the above.

