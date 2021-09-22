In this crazy world we live in, it’s comforting to know that we can always count on our institutions of higher learning to be beacons of science and reason.

Take Stanford University, for instance. The prestigious college is no place for backward, anti-science nonsense.

That’s why Stanford students who want to play on the indoor basketball courts must remain properly masked at all times, except for the rare occasion when they might need to take a drink of water (which, let’s face it, isn’t really something that athletes ever need to do):

Today, the universally vaccinated student body at Stanford was reminded that they must remain masked while playing basketball pic.twitter.com/cXydgO8jo3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 21, 2021

“Adapt your intensity as needed.”

In other words, don’t play basketball. Better yet, don’t play any indoor sport at all! Just because COVID19 tends to be more dangerous for people who are less fit doesn’t mean that students need to be able to exercise while also breathing and staying sufficiently hydrated.

Those water drinks better be VERY brief or there will be consequences! — James Eze (@darkhosiz) September 21, 2021

In fact if you want to drink water do that outside! — bernie oharee (@OhareeBernie) September 22, 2021

Good call.

"Please adapt your intensity" as if you can turn it on and off. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 22, 2021

You can’t? Obviously you’re not trying hard enough.

It’s all about the Science™.

This is unhinged and possibly dangerous https://t.co/Neswgb4DAz — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 22, 2021

It’s also contagious, evidently. Here’s liberal arts college Oberlin, informing students that they must remain fully masked both indoors and outdoors:

Oberlin College, pursuant to its "ObieSafe" initiative, today imposed an indoor *and* outdoor mask mandate. There is currently a grand total of one — yes, one — "positive case" on the campus. And per usual, the College already requires vaccination pic.twitter.com/3ANIukMDMK — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 22, 2021

Sounds like a very healthy environment for students.

Oberlin College has implemented an indoor AND outdoor mask mandate, wants students to eat alone or outside. What's the emergency? One positive case. One.https://t.co/qmDaf78SV4 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 22, 2021

Yes, but one is not zero. And only zero is acceptable. We literally cannot breathe easy until COVID19 and probably all contagious illnesses are completely eradicated.

It really is insane. And what’s even more insane is that things still haven’t gotten as insane as they’re going to get.

So, we have a big problem on our hands. College campuses, which are like 95% vaccinated, are super covid safe. And yet their pandemic restrictions are *by far* the craziest of all: outdoor mask mandates, eating forbidden, all social interaction discouragedhttps://t.co/m7w0smF96S — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 21, 2021

Like, this stuff is just bonkers. The campus population is (mostly) young and (almost) entirely vaccinated. Yet they don't want students to de-mask for even a sip of water! pic.twitter.com/2IMK7XamYn — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 21, 2021