David Frum isn’t good at much, but when it comes to finding new ways to be terrible, he leaves most of his competition in the dust.

Earlier this week, Frum attempted to make the case for making COVID19 vaccinations “a requirement for school, sports leagues, etc.” — including for 5 to 11 year olds:

If regulators approve that 5-11 year olds can be safely and effectively vaccinated against COVID, let's not repeat the mistake of allowing space and time to anti-vax extremists. States should immediately make anti-COVID vaccination a requirement for school, sports leagues, etc. — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 20, 2021

The anti-vaxxers get a big thing right. They understand that a vaccine mandate is not merely a requirement. It also expresses a social stigma against the unvaccinated as ignorant and anti-social. That stigma is very powerful, which is why the anti-vaxxers resent it so intensely — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 20, 2021

And if there’s one thing David Frum loves, it’s a good stigma. That’s why he’s making such sweeping generalizations about Republicans, particularly Trump supporters:

. @davidfrum has some advice for Trump supporters: “Go for a walk and order the salmon.” FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/mpLTewWqIC pic.twitter.com/UWSumxMFqG — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) September 21, 2021

This is like trying to convince someone who’s still hesitant about the COVID19 vaccine to get the vaccine by telling them they’re ignorant and stupid and anti-science and stupid. We have no doubt that the most effective way to persuade Republicans and Trump supporters that they’re wrong is to call them old, fat, and unhealthy and suggest that they’re sexually attracted to Donald Trump.

Of course Tom Nichols is all about that:

Man, this is gonna make the Trumpers angry, but David's right. https://t.co/lP7UQ4jQq5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 22, 2021

Says the expert on being pasty and shirtless. An endorsement from Tom Nichols is nothing to be proud of.

What a completely bizarre rant.

But hey, stereotyping is fun! — Davin Bernstein (@davinbern) September 22, 2021

Insulting folks, and then having a good deep chuckle at their expense, is an awesome way of changing their behavior. Works every time. https://t.co/VWTEt2AfSj — Regs (@r3gulations) September 22, 2021

Never fails!

Apropos of nothing but most non-psychologists who attempt psychoanalysis end up revealing much more about themselves than their would-be patients. https://t.co/XO3v3vm4Yo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 22, 2021

Frum has long held the talk radio world in contempt, but he has essentially become a shock jock — just catering to a different audience. https://t.co/2X83fuS7D9 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 22, 2021

Not sure what the value of this clip is besides relaying Frum’s sheer contempt for Trump voters. He’s calling them fat, he’s accusing them of “homo-erotic fan fiction images of Trump,” and all just kind of sad to watch. Is this what you have to do for lefty RTs? https://t.co/XNcPIElrzv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 22, 2021

Between Frum and the George Will video you tweeted earlier about wearing jeans, the contempt for average Americans seems very real. And I’m not a Trump voter. — Todd Gunter (@toddgunter) September 22, 2021

David Frum is a living caricature. Just the epitome of the smug, elitist liberal. And he doesn’t see anything remotely wrong with that.

This tells me more about this dirt bag Frum than it does about anyone else. — Cheech Laport (@CheechLaporte) September 22, 2021

Wow he is the worst https://t.co/1SEudjkjrC — Sophie Mann (@SophieMannDC) September 22, 2021

The worst, Jerry. The worst.