If you’ve been paying attention, you may have noticed some super-subtle changes in the media’s coverage of the border crisis.

“When there's … 12,000 Black people under a bridge at the border and our government responds with men on horseback and whips … this is beyond troubling,” Rep. Andy Levin says about images that appear to show Border Patrol agents confronting Haitian refugees at the US border. pic.twitter.com/kwgb4wIC74 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 21, 2021

This white-Border-Patrol-agents-on-horseback-whipping-Haitian-refugees thing seems to have been just the story to whip up the media’s interest in what’s been happening for months at the southern border.

Media with the border over the past week & media with the border today. pic.twitter.com/cPg1BcPrbC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

Twitchy frequent flyer Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, can’t help but marvel at the media’s evolution on this particular issue.

I'm still in awe12,000 people were kept in squalor conditions, sitting in their own shit, in makeshift tents, in 100 degree heat for 4 days and our media completely ignored it, until they could use one photo to scream "how inhumane" at the top fo their blue check lungs. Frauds. https://t.co/CDmCEzFvXo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

They didn't care about these people, sitting for 4 days in these conditions, until they could use it somehow to make a point about border agents. The malfeasance is astounding. It's shameless, and they know what they are doing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

Yet, amazingly, they don’t seem to realize that we also know what they’re doing.

And now the Biden admin jumps in – "yes, who could have allowed such inhumane treatment to happen? Who did this?" screamed Jack Dundee as Reno Hightower finds the tiger head inside the duffel bag. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

The Biden administration’s outrage is just about as genuine as the media’s.

The Biden administration will definitely get to the bottom of who allowed border agents to try and contain 12,000 people flooding the Del Rio underpass in Texas. Some random border agent on a horse will be fired and no one is accountable for the Sword Bomb afghan civilian strike — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

In all likelihood, that’s how this will go, yes. And the media will do their damnedest to make sure of it.