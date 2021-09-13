Jennifer Rubin has morphed from a once-reasonable woman to a veritable bottomless pit of hot takes. And it’s sad to say that this poll she tweeted out to her legions of fellow TDS sufferers is now perfectly on-brand for her:

Best consequence of vaccine mandates — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 13, 2021

Welp.

That’s not a compliment. Do you notice a choice that’s missing from Rubin’s poll?

“Save Lives” isn’t even a pretense here. It’s about sticking it to someone one. https://t.co/fXPcaGJT0E — 𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕙 (@KennyBarlow) September 13, 2021

Shouldn't these choices have something to do with saving peoples lives? Are you feeling the unity yet? No? Me either. https://t.co/7q7ORr7bBa — Casanova Frankenstein (@thdivewhisperer) September 13, 2021

We’re told that the mandate iss ultimately about saving lives, but we’re starting to get a sneaking suspicion that progressives just want the Biden administration to have power over all of us.

I was hoping "save lives" would be an option, but I think it might be 3 martini kind of night for the bluechecks. https://t.co/siPs1uk5DO — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 13, 2021

At least three.

How much wine did @JRubinBlogger consume before she tweeted this? 4 bottles? 5? Well done, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/iLLmVB5Rkv — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 13, 2021

WaPo sure can pick ’em.

Wow, you're just reveling in the suck, aren't you? https://t.co/NEHnzuWLEL — A Texan Yinzer excited for the season 🔞 (@houston_failure) September 13, 2021

She didn’t even give an option for: “Showed everyone who the real authoritarians are” https://t.co/MHx6E9oP5y — LeftyChefy (@ChefyLefty) September 13, 2021

Prosecution Exhibit A for “The Cruelty Is the Point” https://t.co/R0ZlhUc0uN — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) September 13, 2021

Once the masks come off you can see the contempt many blue check marks have for commoners https://t.co/LdbF6mTNJR — Desmascarado ن ❤️‍🔥🇻🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@neo_mexicanus) September 13, 2021