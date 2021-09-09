Because the Taliban are civilized people who can be reasoned with, they’re torturing and beating journalists:

Powerful photo by @yamphoto of the two journalists who were detained, tortured and beaten by the #Taliban yesterday in #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/UHePkBzozW — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) September 8, 2021

That photo is incredibly disturbing, not to mention heartbreaking. But, as Glenn Greenwald points out, it’s got nothing on the torture and beatings endured by CNN firefighter Jim Acosta:

This is very similar to — though obviously not nearly as bad as — what CNN's @JimAcosta endured during the Trump years, which is what led to his best-selling book entitled "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America." https://t.co/RUm0uzjOtF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 9, 2021

We’re not sure how Jim Acosta entered the most Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America and survived to emerge on the other side.

Jim Acosta is a national treasure. A national treasure, dammit!

Don't forget Glenn that despite all the persecution & torture he endured, @JimAcosta persisted in giving us searing news about Russian Collusion. — Prof Dams Moriarty (@DeckerDI) September 9, 2021

But only @JimAcosta could discribe the true pain of a mean tweet.. — wabascafan (@BoxingNoLimits) September 9, 2021

I get choked up just thinking about what Jim went through during the Trump presidency. So courageous. — Craig Helwig (@cwig8) September 9, 2021

Too much courage to fit in a single diary. Jim may have to write a whole ‘nother book in order to cover it.

Anyway, while Jim Acosta’s too busy and important to acknowledge the mistakes he’s made in his career, Greenwald’s not too proud to admit to his own:

(The correct Twitter name is Jim @Acosta — apologies to @JimAcosta for mistakenly using your Twitter name and for your sharing the same name as one of TV's most pompous, narcissistic and vapid blowhards). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 9, 2021

Please accept his apology, @JimAcosta. And ours. It really can’t be easy to walk around with that name these days.