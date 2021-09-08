Let’s be clear about something: long ER wait times are bad and potentially dangerous.

Let’s be clear about something else: this framing of long ER wait times is ridiculous.

Take it away, CBS News:

We’ve never seen ER wait times given in thousands of minutes, so this is new territory for us as well.

It really is a gem. Check out the ratio:

Trending

Not too shabby, right?

Hours? What’re those?

It’s so much more dramatic!

They’ll have to get back to you.

Maybe there’s a very simple explanation:

***

Update:

FYI:

Fair.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS NewsCOVIDCOVID19emergency roomERER wait timeshoursthousands of minutes