Well, guys, Bill Kristol is just beside himself right now. Apparently Joe Biden’s increasing unpopularity has really caught him off guard:

Yesterday I said on ⁦⁦@TheLeadCNN⁩ I was somewhat alarmed by Biden’s political situation. Here’s polling to back that up. And to those tempted to shoot the messenger: In the 1991-2 WH they were inclined to shoot the messenger. It didn’t end well. https://t.co/JacGjGcKvq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 1, 2021

Don’t shoot the messenger! Just point at him and do the “I Told You So” dance.

On CNN yesterday, Kristol said that many of his anti-Trump friends/colleagues who voted for Biden say they won't do it again, with some likely to vote R as a check on Democratic power in the midterms:https://t.co/fw7xu7asA8 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 1, 2021

Poor Bill Kristol. It’s like he was wrong about everything.

You can be damn sure that we’re going to milk this down to the very last drop.

If you think that what Biden did in Afghanistan was disastrous—which you do—then why are you “alarmed” by the bad polling that is being driven by that decision? Did you hope that your criticisms would be limited to Twitter? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 1, 2021

Alarmed because you helped enable it, or because your new party is struggling? — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) September 1, 2021

Well well well if it isn't the consequences of my own actions. https://t.co/EWtQVBSvB9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2021

Some of us told you just because Joe Biden was not Donald Trump, that did not make him a suitable alternative. You debased yourselves voting for him because you chose to, and we're not going to let you forget it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2021

No, we most certainly are not.