We’ve been seeing reports that American service dogs have been left behind in Afghanistan and are actually running loose at the Kabul airport. According to the Pentagon, military service dogs were all evacuated, and it’s reportedly a military contractor who left his dogs behind at a Kabul shelter.

In any case, this is not a good look. And the American Humane Society is outraged:

Abandoning a dog is a truly shameful act, and if that’s indeed what happened in Afghanistan, it’s horrible.

Oh, we remember. As Stephen L. Miller reminds us, Hillary Clinton warned us that something like this would happen if we put the wrong guy in charge:

Woof.

