We’ve been seeing reports that American service dogs have been left behind in Afghanistan and are actually running loose at the Kabul airport. According to the Pentagon, military service dogs were all evacuated, and it’s reportedly a military contractor who left his dogs behind at a Kabul shelter.

In any case, this is not a good look. And the American Humane Society is outraged:

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert's full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

Abandoning a dog is a truly shameful act, and if that’s indeed what happened in Afghanistan, it’s horrible.

Anyone who’s owned a dog and cared for a dog knows that leaving one to die of starvation is a form of unspeakable animal cruelty. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 31, 2021

Remember when we were told that you could tell a lot about a man (named Trump) because he didn't want to own a dog? — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) August 31, 2021

Oh, we remember. As Stephen L. Miller reminds us, Hillary Clinton warned us that something like this would happen if we put the wrong guy in charge:

Woof.