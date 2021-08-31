It’s been disappointing, to say the least, to watch David French’s downward trajectory following his Trump Derangement Syndrome diagnosis. Once he allowed his aversion to Donald Trump to trump his own commitment to conservative principles, he was essentially doomed.

And that makes it that much more pitiful to see him trying to claw his way back up now that he can no longer ignore the fact that Joe Biden is exactly who we said he was:

The most powerful nation in the world *chose* to leave behind 250 of its own citizens. Unconscionable. https://t.co/WXmCr0LQXY — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 31, 2021

It is unconscionable, David. We tried to warn you, and you wouldn’t listen. You insisted you knew better. You were wrong. And now, you own it.

Your team Dave. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 31, 2021

Congrats you voted for this boss. You own it. — Marshall (@powerlifter1980) August 31, 2021

This is your fault. Yours and the rest of your self satisfied elitist clique. Take responsibility for voting and campaigning for Biden or just – for once – finally shut up. https://t.co/J8FfkMk9qh — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) August 31, 2021

And don’t try to pawn this one off on “the nation,” David.

The "nation"? https://t.co/Ifb3sl6Q4M — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 31, 2021

The nation didn't leave them behind, David. The Biden administration did. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2021

The nation didn't. The Biden administration did. Big difference. — Rutilia Augusta (@RutiliaAugusta) August 31, 2021

The nation didn’t do this. Biden did. Did you vote for Biden, by the way? — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) August 31, 2021

This is how you get to keep your MSNBC and CNN hits. 4 years of Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump from this guy. Now it's the "nation". https://t.co/KkylKJYlnv — Alex (@Ajsoti) August 31, 2021

By polling about 80% of the nation agreed to no such thing. This falls squarely on the shoulders of the Commander in Chief. Place accountability where it belongs David. https://t.co/46De7QlaL9 — Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) August 31, 2021

The nation? "The nation" didn't do that; this administration did. The one you helped vote into office. Forgive me if I don't enjoy you pushing the blame off on me and my fellow Americans not employed by the administration responsible. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 31, 2021

Nice try, David. But no.

Indeed they do.

