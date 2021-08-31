It’s been disappointing, to say the least, to watch David French’s downward trajectory following his Trump Derangement Syndrome diagnosis. Once he allowed his aversion to Donald Trump to trump his own commitment to conservative principles, he was essentially doomed.

And that makes it that much more pitiful to see him trying to claw his way back up now that he can no longer ignore the fact that Joe Biden is exactly who we said he was:

It is unconscionable, David. We tried to warn you, and you wouldn’t listen. You insisted you knew better. You were wrong. And now, you own it.

And don’t try to pawn this one off on “the nation,” David.

Nice try, David. But no.

Indeed they do.

