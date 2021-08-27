Joe Biden met today with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.

And apparently because of Bennett’s presence, Biden was unable to answer any questions:

Makes sense.

If you’re afflicted with an acute case of brain worms.

It doesn’t matter. It literally does not matter.

Always.

Joe Biden is the President of the United States. Americans and Afghan allies were murdered by terrorists as a direct result of his administration’s bad policy and deadly incompetence. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, and Joe Biden needs to damn well answer them.

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but he didn’t spend his term in hiding.

Always and forever a coward.d

