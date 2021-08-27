Joe Biden met today with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.
Happening now: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett departs the White House after meeting with Biden pic.twitter.com/Lc7sXsuVlw
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 27, 2021
And apparently because of Bennett’s presence, Biden was unable to answer any questions:
Joe Biden during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister: “I’m not going to take any questions, because of the prime minister being here, on Afghanistan now.”
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 27, 2021
Makes sense.
If you’re afflicted with an acute case of brain worms.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2021
https://t.co/h8Wp3zazK8 pic.twitter.com/myQHueb0ty
— Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) August 27, 2021
What the F does that matter?
— скйлер🔯 (@Skyl3r26) August 27, 2021
It doesn’t matter. It literally does not matter.
LOL for real? i'm not taking questions, blame this guy… https://t.co/A729PYo0RC
— Vulpes vulpes (@foxesandhockey) August 27, 2021
Always an excuse.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2021
Always.
"Look, no questions today, not with this whole Middle East thing." – the President of the United States of America https://t.co/cGHB1G8efe
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 27, 2021
Joe Biden is the President of the United States. Americans and Afghan allies were murdered by terrorists as a direct result of his administration’s bad policy and deadly incompetence. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, and Joe Biden needs to damn well answer them.
No excuse @JoeBiden Trump took questions with foreign dignitaries standing right beside him.
— CandyJerseyGirl (@CandyJerseyGirl) August 27, 2021
Say what you will about Donald Trump, but he didn’t spend his term in hiding.
The world does not stick to Ron Klain's script. https://t.co/iq1Fbh2sN8
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2021
Coward pic.twitter.com/CFXnAtbBmN
— Patriot Wyatt 🇺🇲 (@WhiteBoyWyatt1) August 27, 2021
Always and forever a coward.d