The death toll after yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is still climbing:

BREAKING: death toll from Kabul airport attack jumped to 170 people including 32 men, 3 woman & 3 children. Identity or 132 others still unidentifiable. Nearly 200 people also wounded. — Ahmad Mukhtar (@AhMukhtar) August 27, 2021

But Democratic Rep. Cori Bush doesn’t want you to forget that she, too, has sacrificed.

After the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 (instead of 9-0, which is what it should have been) in favor of blocking Joe Biden’s unlawful eviction moratorium, Bush took the opportunity to remind everyone about what she and her fellow Democratic warriors had been through:

We were outside the Capitol for 5 days. Rain. Heat. Cold. If they think this partisan ruling is going to stop us from fighting to keep people housed, they’re wrong. Congress needs to act immediately. For every unhoused or soon to be unhoused person in our districts. https://t.co/Boi3rUaZ4Y — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 27, 2021

So proud was she for the price she’d already paid and would gladly pay again, that she made it her pinned tweet:

Let’s all pause for a moment of silence for Rep. Bush and her colleagues, who — let’s face it — could have caught colds and maybe even pneumonia or something but at the very least were wet and kind of uncomfortable.

Wow all the way outside and everything. pic.twitter.com/2mj2mJwVZN — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) August 27, 2021

Does her stunning bravery know no bounds?

Could have gone inside the Capitol building and passed a law instead of relying on the president to issue an unlawful executive order. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) August 27, 2021

No, you’re missing the point. Cori Bush was outside, dammit!

In the summer too https://t.co/a7HhDIdhVg — Spencer Schriner Emperor Elect (@SchrinerSpencer) August 27, 2021

She had to subsist on Oreos. And recline on pillows that probably got some dirt on them!

The climate changed and everything. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2021

Not just stunning but brave, too — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) August 27, 2021

We’d expect nothing less.

She shouldn’t tell this to people in the Army. They won’t be impressed. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) August 27, 2021

Why not? Cori Bush is basically an American hero. She got rained on, for God’s sake!

Omg…. All the photos and videos don’t do justice to the sacrifice!! https://t.co/a0HPH4iJ9T — @Not_Bothered (@Dont_Buy_BS) August 27, 2021

They really don’t.