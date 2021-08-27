The death toll after yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is still climbing:

But Democratic Rep. Cori Bush doesn’t want you to forget that she, too, has sacrificed.

After the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 (instead of 9-0, which is what it should have been) in favor of blocking Joe Biden’s unlawful eviction moratorium, Bush took the opportunity to remind everyone about what she and her fellow Democratic warriors had been through:

So proud was she for the price she’d already paid and would gladly pay again, that she made it her pinned tweet:

Let’s all pause for a moment of silence for Rep. Bush and her colleagues, who — let’s face it — could have caught colds and maybe even pneumonia or something but at the very least were wet and kind of uncomfortable.

Does her stunning bravery know no bounds?

No, you’re missing the point. Cori Bush was outside, dammit!

She had to subsist on Oreos. And recline on pillows that probably got some dirt on them!

We’d expect nothing less.

Why not? Cori Bush is basically an American hero. She got rained on, for God’s sake!

They really don’t.

