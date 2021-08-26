Yesterday, Pensacola News Journal editorial cartoonist Andy Marlette made Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw the subject of a sexist, misogynistic cartoon.

Here it is again:

Basic decency would dictate that even someone who disagrees with Pushaw’s politics would be capable of acknowledging the vileness of Marlette’s depiction without feeling compelled to engage in any equivocating.

That explains why Ken White, aka @Popehat, can’t do it.

Now you’ve made her sympathetic, at least contextually, by being gratuitously sexist. Wanker. — WormfreeHat (@Popehat) August 26, 2021

Marlette’s cartoon is gratuitously sexist and that’s bad because it might make people sympathetic to Christina Pushaw. And that’s bad because Christina Pushaw is trying to get reporters murdered:

This is pretty gross. The heart on the DeSantis pic because his spox @ChristinaPushaw … defends him adamantly? That's how comms works. And I don't think that heart pic would have been there were his spox a man https://t.co/JayaL1mgm4 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) August 26, 2021

I mean she’s trying to get reporters murdered but this is kind of a needlessly sexist take about it — WormfreeHat (@Popehat) August 26, 2021

Pushaw is not, in fact, trying to have reporters murdered. She’s defending Ron DeSantis from garbage media hitjobs.

But Popehat needs to find some way to make Pushaw the bad guy in the scenario. Anything to avoid having to admit that he’s an actual bad guy.

Go outside, Ken. pic.twitter.com/Gm104Ni17D — The Nordau Center for Press Accountability (@MaxNordau) August 26, 2021

Popehat continues his descent into madness — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) August 26, 2021

That dude is waaaaaaasaay off the deep end — Truth 🇺🇸 (@theRealTrueFan) August 26, 2021