Americans are disgusted and outraged by Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. So you can imagine how the Afghans feel.

Or you can just listen to them:

Democrats can try as much as they want to pin this on Donald Trump, but the fact is that Trump is not responsible for this debacle.

Someone should wake Joe Biden up so he can see it. His entire administration needs to see it. And they need to answer for it.

It didn’t have to be this way. But it is this way. And the bloody buck stops with Joe Biden.

***

