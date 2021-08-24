Hold up, haters. Elizabeth Warren would

Many of the most critical voices you’re hearing right now are the same people who got us into war & who think we should stay forever. Some are bought and paid for by the defense industry. So let me say unequivocally: President Biden made the right decision to withdraw our troops. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 23, 2021

Now, it is our moral responsibility to immediately admit more refugees and to ensure the safety of those who aided the United States throughout this conflict. As of this morning, the U.S. evacuated about 37,000 individuals from Afghanistan. We need to continue at this pace. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 23, 2021

First of all, how many of those individuals were Americans that the Biden administration had left stranded — yes, stranded — in Afghanistan?

And second of all, what the hell is that crap about Joe Biden making the right decision to withdraw our troops?

Did he make the right decision to leave billions in aircraft and weapons behind? https://t.co/tUSlprUb6M — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 24, 2021

Joe Biden has made plenty of decisions regarding Afghanistan.

And every single one of them has been wrong.

There actually aren’t that many on the right who really favored staying in Afghanistan, and Senator Warren knows it. She also knows the legitimate arguments – the botched withdrawal, the ignored intelligence reports, the absent president, etc. – can’t be overcome. https://t.co/mWqdURJZK7 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 24, 2021

Few thought we should stay longer. What’s being rightly criticized is the disastrous withdrawal. It’s a shit show in Afghanistan, military equipment and weapons left behind arming the Taliban, Americans and Afghans who helped us stranded or being left behind. Biden owns this. https://t.co/BkK9n6VsBs — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 24, 2021

No sane American disagrees with the withdrawal! It is about the incompetence of our CIC and the lack of planning for getting our citizens, allies and equipment out! This is the worst military crisis in our history. It is Saigon on steroids!!! https://t.co/pRnX53W85a — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 24, 2021

"President Biden made the right decision to withdraw our troops." I see you've finally accepted that you'll never be president, and you're now free to say whatever unpopular, backwards shit pops into that empty little head of yours. https://t.co/2vgAXsoawA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 24, 2021

She’s just sticking with what she knows.