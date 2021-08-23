Joe Biden, who spent the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency undermining vaccine confidence, was very pleased today to announce that the FDA has given their full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine.

And when he was finished telling companies to mandate vaccines and telling parents to make sure their kids are masked up when they leave the house, he was finished. Like really finished:

He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

Are there no questions worth answering today, Mr. President? Do you have something more important to do than hold yourself accountable in front of the American people?

This is nuts.

We absolutely deserve to know the answers to these questions and more.

He’s effectively giving Americans the middle finger.

What a sorry excuse for leadership.

It’s becoming the norm.

