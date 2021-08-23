Joe Biden, who spent the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency undermining vaccine confidence, was very pleased today to announce that the FDA has given their full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine.

And when he was finished telling companies to mandate vaccines and telling parents to make sure their kids are masked up when they leave the house, he was finished. Like really finished:

Biden exits without taking questions pic.twitter.com/WKfKazw2Mo — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 23, 2021

He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

Biden quickly exits after his remarks on Covid vaccines to avoid reporters’ questions pic.twitter.com/Ql45RmwhpT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2021

The President, once again, took zero reporter questions after his remarks. pic.twitter.com/T42mbHUvu4 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 23, 2021

Are there no questions worth answering today, Mr. President? Do you have something more important to do than hold yourself accountable in front of the American people?

REPORTER: “Do you know how many Americans are left in Afghanistan?” BIDEN: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/c4YMCoUhKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2021

This is nuts.

Biden is refusing to answer basic questions the American people have the right to know the answer to: How many Americans are left in Afghanistan? How many Americans have been evacuated? How man weapons have been seized by the Taliban? https://t.co/tww8BSNVzZ — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) August 23, 2021

We absolutely deserve to know the answers to these questions and more.

Wow Biden didn’t take any questions. Again. pic.twitter.com/9VWzPo4N9N — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 23, 2021

He’s effectively giving Americans the middle finger.

Even the Taliban take questions 🤷🏼 — Karthik KS 🇮🇳 (@twittkart) August 23, 2021

What a sorry excuse for leadership.

On brand — Valley Voter (@Vote4Fedro) August 23, 2021

It’s becoming the norm.

Really tired of seeing the back of his head — Sunny 🌋 (@SunDoesMoon) August 23, 2021