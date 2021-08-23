We give her a hard time around here, but Kamala Harris is a very complex woman. She’s more than just a pretty face.

She’s actually several really cringe-y faces, as the Daily Wire helpfully illustrates:

The three phases of when you ask Kamala a tough question: pic.twitter.com/cAmUnKI3fp — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 23, 2021

We’ve grown quite accustomed to seeing those faces on Kamala Harris. They kind of suit her at this point, because they come in handy so often.

Phase 1: Deer in the headlights

Phase 2: Oh no, Idk what to say

Phase 3: Laugh — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 23, 2021

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Hahaha so accurate — Jon McClane (@Jon__McClane) August 23, 2021

We’d maybe add a fourth phase, which is the gaslighting phase:

Kamala Harris brags about the "successful drawdown of the embassy" when asked about the situation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/OUo0xbd6Rc — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 23, 2021

If Kamala Harris is trying to look serious, it’s a safe bet that she’s lying to your face.

