We give her a hard time around here, but Kamala Harris is a very complex woman. She’s more than just a pretty face.

She’s actually several really cringe-y faces, as the Daily Wire helpfully illustrates:

We’ve grown quite accustomed to seeing those faces on Kamala Harris. They kind of suit her at this point, because they come in handy so often.

Trending

Wash, rinse, repeat.

We’d maybe add a fourth phase, which is the gaslighting phase:

If Kamala Harris is trying to look serious, it’s a safe bet that she’s lying to your face.

***

Related:

Kamala Harris will tell you which ‘great emotion’ Joe Biden has shown about footage from Afghanistan just as soon as she checks her notes

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily WireKamala Harris