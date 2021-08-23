When Joe Biden bolted from his press conference today without taking any questions, our first thought was “wow, what a slap in Americans’ faces!” But maybe he left because he realized that the longer he stands up there, the greater the odds become that he’ll say or do something dumb.

Like this, for example:

Twice. As in two times.

Watch:

Yeesh.

It’s literally right there.

Did the teleprompter say “vaccines.com”? Because then he really is being led by incompetents. And if it was just Joe Biden going off script, well … we all know what that means.

Point is, this is yet another in a long, long series of really bad looks for the president and his administration.

Watch out:

