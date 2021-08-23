Actor and E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt isn’t a doctor, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have an opinion on COVID19 just like everyone else.

Unfortunately for Van Zandt, his opinion just isn’t very good.

But don’t take our word for it … see for yourselves.

Have to say it again and again. All Joe has to do is meet with Jim France at NASCAR, and the pro sports commissioners and/or the owners, and the big college football presidents, Texas, Oklahoma, etc, and ask them for vaccine mandates to attend games. End of virus! — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 23, 2021

Van Zandt is very worried that if outdoor vaccine mandates don’t happen at sporting events, it’s going to be like Florida everywhere (which would be a bad thing, apparently):

…or what comes next is what’s happening in Fla which is doctors walking out in disgust because the unvaccinated are taking up all the beds. Will it come down to hospitals turning people away who are not vaccinated unless they have a valid excuse? Hope it doesn’t come to that. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 23, 2021

Stevie really hopes it doesn’t come to having to refuse medical treatment for unvaccinated individuals.

Texas hospital boards have already made that decision Vaxxed and Children treated Unvaxxed made comfortable or sent home — Glenn Griswold (@grizvacation) August 23, 2021

Unfortunate but necessary at this point. It would sure help if the Administration would grow a pair and start issuing emergency vaccine and mask mandates wherever possible. And then they should do the obvious persuading of wherever they can’t mandate from the previous tweet. https://t.co/RgrxKHKX6T — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 23, 2021

It’s unfortunate but necessary for the federal government to step in and ration care, you guys.

Can't give feds that kind of power. If we get lazy and allow another trump in there, he could force the opposite. — Big G (@southbaydude) August 23, 2021

You mean allowing the federal government even more control over citizens’ lives could backfire? We can’t worry about that, says Stevie. Not at a time like this:

Schmuck! This is an emergency. It has to be solved by the federal government. Would you leave a nuclear attack to the states to solve? Do you believe the environmental holocaust can be solved by the states? The big problems are the reason we have a national government. https://t.co/P7ygsTTBOU — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 23, 2021

We should’ve stopped him a while ago, but better late than never. So let’s stop him right here:

Covid is not nuclear war. https://t.co/k2giqK1faA — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) August 23, 2021

COVID is indeed not nuclear war. It’s not even close to nuclear war. In a game of Nuclear War vs. Not Nuclear War, COVID would be put into the latter column.

But Stevie Van Zandt isn’t playing games. He’s stone-cold serious:

Well that was uncalled for.

Relax — Blackadder041867 (@Blackadder04181) August 23, 2021

This has been a stressful year and a half for all of us, Stevie. But lighten up, dude.

There's only one asshole in this scenario…… — Ron Wis Jr (@BRW91) August 23, 2021

And it’s not Phil.

I stand by my earlier tweet. https://t.co/NnBUbrGUam — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) August 23, 2021

As you should. Because it was correct.