Tucker Carlson isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. And his recent comments on Afghan refugees are … not great. They’re pretty bad, actually.

That said, though, Resistance GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger seems to have a more personal beef with Carlson, and coming from a guy who enjoys representing himself as mature and above petty insults, this isn’t a great look for Kinzinger, either:

Tucker Carlson is the most scared and frightened little man I have ever seen. Anger is a mask to cover being afraid. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 18, 2021

We’re a little surprised he didn’t coin a nickname for Carlson. No “Trembling Tucker,” Congressman? If you’re gonna go Trumpy with the insults, you might as well go big.

Hey, gang, the pot is calling the kettle black – again. https://t.co/A6EVKGv5EB — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) August 18, 2021

Have you tried a mirror? https://t.co/USZRBKdIrn — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 18, 2021

Adam Kinzinger’s disgust with Tucker Carlson might ring a little less hollow if Kinzinger weren’t so committed to making a childish ass of himself in public forums.

Who remembers this performance?

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the "January 6 Select Committee" hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

And this gem?

If you didn’t serve in the revolutionary war and refer to yourself as “a patriot”— you probably are not one. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 6, 2021

If Tucker Carlson needs to learn any lessons about honor and decency and maturity, he probably shouldn’t be looking to Adam Kinzinger to teach him.