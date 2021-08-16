Since Donald Trump is no longer allowed to tweet, he’s taken to releasing statements that are subsequently shared by others … on Twitter.

Trump’s statements are often strange and self-congratulatory and probably unnecessary. But every once in a while, he hits the nail on the head.

Today is one of those times:

.@POTUS45: “It's not that we left Afghanistan. It's the grossly incompetent way we left!” pic.twitter.com/I2tZdpu19S — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) August 16, 2021

He’s not wrong.

When he's right he's right pic.twitter.com/0Hdpi8dIJA — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) August 16, 2021

There were better ways for the Biden administration to have handled the Afghanistan situation. And the administration opted not to go with any of them.