National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke had some good, clean fun today when he combed through some of Jennifer Rubin’s best tweets about the gloriousness that is Andrew Cuomo. As he should, because there’s some real gold there.

But it was inevitable that Rubin would ultimately try to spin her way out of her past praise for Cuomo. The only question was, “How’s she gonna do it?”

Turns out we didn’t have to wait very long at all to get our answer:

If Andrew Cuomo hadn’t had the foresight to have Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul waiting in the wings while he was off killing grandma and being a perv, New Yorkers wouldn’t have their first unelected female governor right now. Is there anything that man can’t do?

Is there anything that man can do that Jennifer Rubin won’t spin as a net positive?

Trending

Actually, Jen prefers spaghetti and meatballs.

Don’t worry. Jen never says no to a meatball. Hopefully Kathy Hochul likes them, too.

Gotta keep those balls comin’.

Just world-class. Top of the heap.

It’s the only logical move. Jennifer Rubin backed herself into a corner a long time ago. No way she’s getting out of it now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoJennifer RubinKathy HochulNew Yorkwoman governor