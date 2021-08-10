To this day, AOC remains haunted by the Capitol riots. And it’s hard to blame her. We had no idea as to the extent of her trauma:

“I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN anchor Dana Bash. “I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

The New York Democrat said that “white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” and remarked on what she sees are the sexualization that violence.

When asked by Bash to clarify if she was worried that she would be raped during the storming of the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Yeah, yeah, I thought I was.”

The Hill also reminds us that AOC has identified herself as a sexual assault survivor. And she very well may be. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the fact that her story of her harrowing experience at the Capitol during the riots never added up.

She literally was not in the Capitol building that had been breached by the rioters.

AOC also suggested out of the blue that an unnamed Capitol Police officer had possibly tried to put her safety and life at risk during the riots.

“Pure BS” is AOC’s bread and butter. And if people don’t buy this story, it’s her own damn fault for demonstrating time and time again that she’s a pathological liar.

