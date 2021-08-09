Barack Obama’s 60th birthday extravaganza was really something! Despite vowing to take precautions due to COVID19, the former president didn’t actually seem too concerned with his gala turning into a potential superspreader event, as neither he nor many of his guests bothered with masking or social distancing.

As we wrote about yesterday, rapper Trap Beckham and his manager TJ Chapman snapped and posted photos of the revelers and were subsequently forced to delete them, but not before intrepid Instagram users were able to grab them.

DJ posts stealth pics of Obama's 'epic' birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

The New York Post’s collection of stills also included one from a video posted by singer Erykah Badu. Like Beckham and Chapman, Badu had to delete her footage as well. Too bad she wasn’t fast enough:

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

The video’s actually worse than the photos, because it really shows how much Barack Obama is enjoying flouting the rules by which we normies are expected to abide. He literally doesn’t GAF.

Being Obama's friends/supporters is much more protective than vaccination. — arlun (@LeungYuKi5) August 8, 2021

Amazing how that works.

If everyone was vaccinated I don't have a problem with it. — Levi Saint John (@LeviSaintJohn) August 8, 2021

They are all vaccinated and in a bubble of tested invitees. Nobody at the party is unknown. — Okey Moronu (@OkeyMor57) August 8, 2021

If they’ve all been vaccinated, they can be maskless. So? — HellPasoian (@ItsHellahothere) August 8, 2021

We actually have no problem with vaccinated people not wearing masks. Because they’re just following the science. What we have a problem with is vaccinated people who aren’t members of the upper echelon being expected to wear masks and live their lives as if they haven’t been vaccinated.

But… “the Delta variant” ?!!? — Kathleen (@flyingkat) August 8, 2021

My daughter wasn’t allowed to see or walk the stage with her class when she graduated college https://t.co/qpgEliiMye — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 8, 2021

People who have done everything that was asked of them — staying home, socially distancing, wearing masks, getting vaccinated — are understandably frustrated at being expected to continue to do those things while the people expecting them to continue doing those things can pick and choose which rules they follow. See Nancy Pelosi. See Muriel Bowser. See all the smug, holier-than-thou, more-equal-than-others jerks who don’t believe in following the rules they want imposed on the rest of us.

Imagine if this was Trump. — Keep Calm and Carry (@johnnyfriegas) August 8, 2021

Do as we say, not as we do. It’s not the fact that the guests aren’t wearing masks that’s so offensive; it’s the hypocrisy of it all.