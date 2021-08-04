Unlike those awful Republicans, AOC is no elitist. She loves nothing more than to get out there among the people. After all, she’s one of them!

Just look at her sitting down with supporters for a photo:

Hold up. What?

You know, for a gal who constantly reminds us that she believes in science, AOC doesn’t seem to be clear on how masks are supposed to work.

Seriously, what is she doing? She literally put her mask on — outside, mind you — for the photo, and that was it.

The only context you need is that AOC thinks she’s more equal than others.

Eat cake while you’re wearing your mask.

Don’t worry. If anyone can find a way to top it, it’s AOC.

 

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCOVIDCOVID19Maskoutdoor maskingscience