Unlike those awful Republicans, AOC is no elitist. She loves nothing more than to get out there among the people. After all, she’s one of them!

Just look at her sitting down with supporters for a photo:

AOC masks up for a photo-op, then removes it afterwards. pic.twitter.com/JPrnINLkyl — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2021

Hold up. What?

You know, for a gal who constantly reminds us that she believes in science, AOC doesn’t seem to be clear on how masks are supposed to work.

Scientists agree that masks only work when you're getting your picture taken. https://t.co/2B8JsS3B3P — Howard Wall 💰📈📝 (@HJWallEcon) August 4, 2021

I heard the virus can only be spread during pictures. https://t.co/KDAyaEsjbf — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 4, 2021

Seriously, what is she doing? She literally put her mask on — outside, mind you — for the photo, and that was it.

so… @AOC… about the masking… are we missing some important context here? https://t.co/i5TSY4UafW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 4, 2021

The only context you need is that AOC thinks she’s more equal than others.

Rules for thee but not for me — Mr. Brady (@MrBradyTV1) August 4, 2021

Eat cake while you’re wearing your mask.

Pure Theater — Michael McGinn (@NycMcGinn) August 4, 2021

This may be the most blatant moment of performative virtue-signaling hypocrisy ever captured on video. — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) August 4, 2021

Don’t worry. If anyone can find a way to top it, it’s AOC.

What a friggin joke of a person https://t.co/5ame1p635W — Jolson (@thejolson) August 4, 2021