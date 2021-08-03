At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki said that Joe Biden will “share his views” on the results of the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In light of Biden previously calling for Cuomo to resign if the investigation confirmed the allegations, it seems fair to ask Biden’s spokesperson how the president feels in light of today’s news.

Jen Psaki is deferring to Biden on all questions regarding Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/tX4ciJnnlO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2021

Joe Biden, too, is deferring on all questions. At least for now:

Biden just SNAPPED at a reporter for asking a question about Cuomo: "Be quiet." pic.twitter.com/JYIWygEOHl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

It’s honestly unfair to characterize Biden’s reaction as snapping. It certainly doesn’t merit the all-caps “SNAPPED.” He didn’t raise his voice or start ranting.

But we’ll see if can maintain his composure this afternoon when he can’t hide behind his press secretary. Hopefully reporters will do their jobs and hold him to account for what he said about Cuomo before.