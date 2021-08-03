Credit where it’s due: Ana Navarro went out on a limb today and unequivocally condemned Andrew Cuomo’s alleged habit sexual harassment.
Well, she condemned it, at least. Unequivocally … not so much:
I find results of Cuomo investigation inexcusable and unacceptable. Full stop.
But, if you support a former President who’s been accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, a man we all heard boast about grabbing a woman by the pussy…
Shut the hell up. Really.
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 3, 2021
Ah, she almost had it!
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021
Does Ana Navarro actually know what “full stop” means?
“Full stop.” “Imma keep goin’…” 🤔 https://t.co/7mnoeIBfIu
— C.J. SoCal 🌞 (@CJayMahoney) August 3, 2021
There doesn’t always need to be a “but,” Ana.
Always a big but… https://t.co/J1O5FtHTSs
— Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 3, 2021
You said But after a full stop huh.. https://t.co/z55Qiu09M5
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021
You can't follow "full stop" with "but." That's not how the phrase works.
The issue is not just semantic. It's almost a kind of meta-syntactical gesture. With respect to a line of thought you are (1) halting it and (2) doing so completely. You can't then extend it. https://t.co/NQgPcyk3UL
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 3, 2021
Well, to be fair, CNN personalities (with some notable exceptions) often live by a different set of rules than the rest of us do.
FIFY @ananavarro pic.twitter.com/LSMkMFNuvo
— Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) August 3, 2021