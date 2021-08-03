Credit where it’s due: Ana Navarro went out on a limb today and unequivocally condemned Andrew Cuomo’s alleged habit sexual harassment.

Well, she condemned it, at least. Unequivocally … not so much:

Ah, she almost had it!

Does Ana Navarro actually know what “full stop” means?

There doesn’t always need to be a “but,” Ana.

Well, to be fair, CNN personalities (with some notable exceptions) often live by a different set of rules than the rest of us do.

