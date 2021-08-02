As Twitchy told you, Tom Nichols is on his third straight day of insisting that Fox News anchor Bret Baier and GOP political consultant Ellen Carmichael conspired to ask CDC Director Rochelle Walensky “a planted question” about the Biden administration’s travel restrictions.

But Tom Nichols’ obsessive potential is limitless, so naturally, he’s also been letting Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, carve out some rent-free space in his head.

It's not a bit, but it's unrelated to politics. The anti-anti-Trump folks like @redsteeze – Hi, Steve – are marinating in a personal stew of embarrassment, envy, and resentment. Most of their online presence is just a series of sneering reactions to the ideas and views of others. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

"sneering reactions to the ideas and views of others" lol — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 2, 2021

Tom you've spent the better part of your extremely online weekend going after a woman and her personal family from another country. I can absolutely garauntee you we aren't the embarrassed ones here. https://t.co/BgyFo1Bmul — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

Aside from the Cajun spelling of "guarantee," I was doing that media accountability thing, Steve. Isn't that your thing, too? A laundered and planted question from a professional political consultant on a news show. I would think you'd object to that.

Weird. https://t.co/yFXyKTLfku — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

Bret Baier publicly solicited questions. It's right there on his timeline. Several people including me replied to him. He picked her question about immigration but again, like I said I can see how appearing on conspiracist Joy Reid's show has rubbed off on you. https://t.co/cREfoKUABJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

He didn't disclose that the question was from a professional political consultant. Which doesn't relate to you, you're just some guy on Twitter, there would have been nothing to disclose about Stephen J. Miller. @RadioFreeTom — Joe Remi (@JoeOfTheNorth) August 2, 2021

Again, the fact that Carmichael is a professional political consultant literally has nothing to do with anything. Her question was perfectly valid, and it’s a question that a lot of other people would like an answer to.

If Scarborough took a question from, say David Shor, added his own content to it, and then called it "a viewer question," Steve would be totally okay with it, because he's very fair-minded and serious about being a media watchdog.* *Correction: He'd rage about it for years — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

Pretty sure you've been counted out of a lot of stuff, @redsteeze. Which, really, is what your entire Twitter account is about these days. https://t.co/fgk8RY6CRR — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

What's he mean by her "personal family"? — Spacey O (@SpaceyO2) August 2, 2021

He means that my calling out a laundered question from a consultant about her grandparents not being able to visit her baby was a personal attack. Because the New Conservatism is "everything is about me" — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

good grief, imagine living with someone whose standard for who is right and who is wrong is who is better at pretending their feelings got more hurt — cai (@AnneNotation) August 2, 2021

They have become everything they claimed to hate about the Left. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

Miller’s still conservative. His disagreements with Donald Trump haven’t turned him into a liberal.

Tom can’t say the same.

.@radiofreetom advised for an organization that covered for a sexual predator and writes for a magazine bleeding millions of dollars. Remember that when he moralizes about being intellectually bankrupt. Hi Tom. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

He did not support Trump. He's not capable of that kind of stand, one way or another, but in fairness, he never took that position. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

Taking a stand by advising for a group who covered up for a sexual predator. https://t.co/Z0vdgIqQMa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

I mean I guess if taking a stand involves sucking up to Joe Scarborough, appearing on a bigot and vaccine deniers tv show while advising a group who covered for a sexual predator, sure @RadioFreeTom, count me out. Way out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

I see @redsteeze has arrived and is playing the greatest hits. The Lincoln Project! Morning Joe! Joy Reid! The Atlantic! I believe you when you say that you're not envious of my resume, Steve. You're just angry and resentful about everything, and I'm just a subset of "the world" https://t.co/NgJMQhmhXF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

Tom Nichols has a long track record of keeping highly questionable company, but Miller’s the one with the problem?

I can comfortably say I am not envious of having that on my resume, @RadioFreeTom — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

Tom, have you considered the possibility that you might be one of the bad guys? — Will Kuncz (@home_made_man) August 2, 2021

Not once. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

She asked an immigration question that effects her husband and family. She's been talking about it for months. It had nothing to do with her consultant work. What part of this can't you get through that 7 inch thick bone head of yours? https://t.co/E5pz3SjOM9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2021

