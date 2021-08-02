As Twitchy told you, Tom Nichols is on his third straight day of insisting that Fox News anchor Bret Baier and GOP political consultant Ellen Carmichael conspired to ask CDC Director Rochelle Walensky “a planted question” about the Biden administration’s travel restrictions.

But Tom Nichols’ obsessive potential is limitless, so naturally, he’s also been letting Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, carve out some rent-free space in his head.

Holy projection, Batman.

Poor Tom seems to have dropped his mirror. Along with his last remaining atom of shame.

Unless we’re counting secondhand embarrassment. Because we’ve got plenty of that.

“A laundered and planted question.” Does he hear himself?

Again, the fact that Carmichael is a professional political consultant literally has nothing to do with anything. Her question was perfectly valid, and it’s a question that a lot of other people would like an answer to.

 

Miller’s still conservative. His disagreements with Donald Trump haven’t turned him into a liberal.

Tom can’t say the same.

Hi Tom!

Tom Nichols has a long track record of keeping highly questionable company, but Miller’s the one with the problem?

No one should want that stuff on their résumé.

And therein lies the problem.

So weird.

