Last November, Washington Monthly contributor David Atkins wondered aloud how to go about deprogramming Trump voters:

No seriously…how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? Where do you start? Fox? Facebook? We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 18, 2020

Nikole Hannah-Jones discussed that very issue earlier this year:

Apparently this “deprogramming” idea still has legs, because today, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski brought it up again:

MSNBC's Brzezinski (@morningmika) is the latest to media personality to demand Trump supporters be "deprogrammed" "That firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda & lies for well over a year, & it’s time to turn that spigot off. It’s time to deprogram the cult leaders" pic.twitter.com/eBUjbXNjWj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 21, 2021

To be fair, Mika, the MSM’s firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda & lies for a lot longer than that. Don’t sell yourselves short!

This is laughable. The media generally, and NBC in particular has been wellsprings of disinformation. The autocratic demands here are embarrassing. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 21, 2021

And let’s not forget about Team Biden’s own role in sowing the seeds of anti-vaxx fear.

But Mika Brzezinski wants us to forget about that. She wants us to forget all about the irreparable damage the Left — including the media — caused by letting their hatred for Donald Trump trump their concern for people’s welfare.