Last November, Washington Monthly contributor David Atkins wondered aloud how to go about deprogramming Trump voters:

Nikole Hannah-Jones discussed that very issue earlier this year:

Apparently this “deprogramming” idea still has legs, because today, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski brought it up again:

To be fair, Mika, the MSM’s firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda & lies for a lot longer than that. Don’t sell yourselves short!

And let’s not forget about Team Biden’s own role in sowing the seeds of anti-vaxx fear.

But Mika Brzezinski wants us to forget about that. She wants us to forget all about the irreparable damage the Left — including the media — caused by letting their hatred for Donald Trump trump their concern for people’s welfare.

