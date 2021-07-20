“Why won’t conservatives and Republicans believe in science?” asked the people who are currently advocating for National Mask Mandate and Lockdown Part Deux because of the Delta variant of COVID19, which does not appear to be any deadlier than OG COVID19. Democrats just aren’t ready to relinquish their stranglehold on Americans who are just trying to live their lives. They don’t want their power trip to end.

As it turns out, the greatest threat to their power trip is … science. As in actual science.

Like the actual science in this thread from Ben Shapiro:

Every day in the United States, as of 2019, ~1,800 people die of heart disease; 1,640 of cancer; 470 by accident; 430 of chronic lower respiratory disease; 410 of stroke; 330 of Alzheimer's. Our seven-day rolling average of deaths from covid in the US is now 324. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

The media's Delta variant panic is unsupportable by the available statistics. Here, for example, is the UK chart of diagnosed covid cases. And here's the chart of deaths. pic.twitter.com/vaT02xUcJe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

And speaking of the UK, recall that UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had to clarify a statistic on UK COVID19 hospitalizations that Party of Science members had been freaking out about.

But we digress. More from Shapiro:

Delta is as dangerous and more transmissible than the original strain. But populations, particularly vulnerable elderly populations, are largely vaccinated. Which means that diagnosed cases aren't nearly as dangerous. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

Get vaxxed. I did. My wife did. My parents did. But public policy that now focuses on broadscale masking and/or lockdowns of those who are vaccinated — or forcing small children to mask — is simply a power grab at this point. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

Let's try to set some goal posts here. The original goal post: don't overwhelm the hospitals. That's not an issue right now. The next goal post: give every adult the opportunity to get vaccinated. We have. So what exactly are our public policy makers setting as the goal now? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

It seems that the goal is zero covid. But that's not going to happen, nor was it ever likely to happen. The most likely outcome was always that covid would become seasonal — and, we hoped, far less deadly than it was originally. Which is what is happening, thanks to vaccination. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

In other words, we've hit the goal posts. If you're not vaxxed and you get sick, that's on you. We can't do any more than that. Widespread restrictions of liberty on behalf of no goal post are insulting and ridiculous. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 20, 2021

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves. Because the Democrats’ ultimate goal is to keep Americans under their thumbs, they’re never going to stop shifting those goalposts. It’s up to us to say “enough already.”

What's the upper most limit on acceptable levels of covid-related death? havent we learned widespread transmission results in more fatalities (lagging indicator)? What are the risks of overwhelming our hospital system? also, there are long-term Covid impacts beyond fatalities https://t.co/TMN079NcE7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 20, 2021

Does he not have a point though? What's the endgame to all this? What's the goal now? If there isn't one, why are we still bothering with NPIs at all? — Ryan (@tvisgreat) July 20, 2021

Shapiro does have a point. And if people choose to miss it, that’s on them.

Hmm… can you guess which one of these things is contagious? https://t.co/SfyYDA0Bvc — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 20, 2021

Clearly guys like Peter Daou are counting on willful ignorance to be contagious, because he’s purposely missing Shapiro’s point, which is that the COVID19 vaccine has dramatically reduced the frequency and fatality of COVID19, exactly as it was meant to, and that the people insisting we continue to put our lives on hold are setting unrealistic and decidedly anti-scientific goals.

This whole thread 👇 https://t.co/WbxXwAW9Ug — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 20, 2021

Great thread. Get vaxxed but also don’t panic about Delta. https://t.co/xiEb1W6t4M — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 20, 2021