Back on May 11, Dr. Anthony Fauci told GOP Sen. Rand Paul that “we have not funded gain-of-function research on [COVID19] in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” despite also claiming to not know what sort of research was being done in the WIV.

Trending

Well, today, Sen. Paul asked Dr. Fauci if he’s ready to retract his earlier claim about gain-of-function research in Wuhan. It seems safe to say that Dr. Fauci would not like to retract it:

Well gosh, Dr. Fauci. That was uncalled for!

It wasn’t yelling, exactly, but Fauci very visibly lost his cool.

And that raises an important question: is this the sort of temperament we want in a NIAID director?

Because Anthony Fauci knows that Rand Paul has him dead to rights. He’s desperate.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Anthony Faucigain of function researchNIHperjuryRand PaulWuhan Institute of Virology