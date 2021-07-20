Back on May 11, Dr. Anthony Fauci told GOP Sen. Rand Paul that “we have not funded gain-of-function research on [COVID19] in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” despite also claiming to not know what sort of research was being done in the WIV.

These two statements from Fauci are not compatible. "We have never funded gain of function research." Also “I do not have any accounting of what the Chinese may have done and I am fully in favor of any further investigation of what went on in China.” pic.twitter.com/xgyBWiGrBK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2021

Well, today, Sen. Paul asked Dr. Fauci if he’s ready to retract his earlier claim about gain-of-function research in Wuhan. It seems safe to say that Dr. Fauci would not like to retract it:

RAND PAUL: Knowing it's a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement where you said the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan? FAUCI: I've never lied before Congress & I don't retract that statement … you don't know what you're talking about pic.twitter.com/UtWoO2KHsb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2021

Well gosh, Dr. Fauci. That was uncalled for!

Rand Paul just confronted Dr. Fauci over gain of function research and triggered him so bad that he started yelling pic.twitter.com/eHibcZnR9J — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 20, 2021

It wasn’t yelling, exactly, but Fauci very visibly lost his cool.

And that raises an important question: is this the sort of temperament we want in a NIAID director?

Why does Fauci refuse to answer the question and then divert to a claim that rand Paul never made? — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 20, 2021

Because Anthony Fauci knows that Rand Paul has him dead to rights. He’s desperate.