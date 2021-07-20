In case you missed it, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos successfully launched his Blue Origin rocket into space:

It’s a pretty cool time to be alive when a private citizen can hitch a ride to space on a giant penis. Seriously!

And when something as interesting as this happens, you know you can count on a liberal to crap all over it. Take it away, Massachusetts progressive Democrat and Assistant U.S. House Speaker Katherine Clark:

Congratulations, Katherine, on being as insufferable as Robert Reich:

You definitely don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that Democrats are literally incapable of turning it off for one damn second.

Bernie must be getting slow in his old age.

We can. The Left can’t.

Once more, for the people in the back:

It shouldn’t be this difficult.

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Libs can’t stand to see people succeed.

In short:

Tags: billionairesBlue Originfair shareinnovationJeff BezosKatherine ClarkRobert Reichspacespace exploration