In case you missed it, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos successfully launched his Blue Origin rocket into space:

🌍And he's back: Relive the moment Jeff Bezos blasts into space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard 🚀 pic.twitter.com/81AluXYToO — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2021

It’s a pretty cool time to be alive when a private citizen can hitch a ride to space on a giant penis. Seriously!

On a serious note: Congrats to Jeff Bezos and crew of the #BlueOrigin. Well done. — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) July 20, 2021

Forget about what you think of Bezos. This is a good day for space flight. We need competition, private investment, and business models that make it sustainable. The breakthroughs private space entrepreneurs are making will benefit everyone. https://t.co/VsWaDSNpca — Jim Meigs (@jamesbmeigs) July 20, 2021

And when something as interesting as this happens, you know you can count on a liberal to crap all over it. Take it away, Massachusetts progressive Democrat and Assistant U.S. House Speaker Katherine Clark:

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know it’s time for billionaires to pay their fair share. https://t.co/fozG8FVVvh — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) July 20, 2021

Congratulations, Katherine, on being as insufferable as Robert Reich:

No one needs Bezos to launch rockets into outer space. We need him to pay his fair share of taxes so people can thrive here on Earth. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 19, 2021

You definitely don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that Democrats are literally incapable of turning it off for one damn second.

She's proven she isn't a rocket scientist. https://t.co/4ltccSZsAc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 20, 2021

And rocket scientist you are not. https://t.co/SumDYEdOmF — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 20, 2021

AHAHAHAHAHA .. you guys can't help yourselves https://t.co/f6vFT4joWr — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) July 20, 2021

"Fair share"…what does that mean? Nobody knows, least of all the morons who keep pushing it. https://t.co/JaEtXaXUgm — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) July 20, 2021

She beat Bernie to it. I lost a bet. https://t.co/syQtKdSLyG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 20, 2021

Bernie must be getting slow in his old age.

Today: Human travel reaches impressive new frontiers with brilliant potential benefits for science and medicine Democrats: LET ME TELL YOU WHY THIS IS BAD https://t.co/VfaL1pYeYV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 20, 2021

You know, it’s okay to celebrate human achievements without imposing the stink of government on it ten seconds after it happens. https://t.co/XmCrsEPWYp — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) July 20, 2021

Oh. Here we f’n go. Can’t we just appreciate something amazing for a minute?!? — Matt (@hudiehu) July 20, 2021

We can. The Left can’t.

“I want the exploration of space to remain exclusive to the government that hasn’t accomplished anything in the last 50 years.” https://t.co/G4O5q64Mfw — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) July 20, 2021

“Look kids… stop it with your crazy dreams about space. We have have social justice to do here on earth. Exploring is only ok when the government does it.”

Hating people that reach for the stars is a hell of way to look at life. — WayKoolJr (@MillerLatte) July 20, 2021

You people are insufferable — Sac Card Collects (@SacCardCollects) July 20, 2021

Once more, for the people in the back:

Again, the take at this revolutionary moment that promises a near-term future of commerce in orbit isn't to throttle it out of existence. https://t.co/BvdyQhc6WS — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 20, 2021

It shouldn’t be this difficult.

He's pushing the boundaries of scientific achievement for all of humanity. — White Bear Summer (@Bourgeois_Bear) July 20, 2021

Because our governments are incapable of investing in future-looking science, it falls on rich people to reignite the great human space race for the 21st century. Don't try to stifle human achievement. — Phil Posting His W's Online (@philllosoraptor) July 20, 2021

Shut up.. spending money on innovation leads to breakthrough tech.. which leads to advancements in industry.. stop bashing success. — Creative Sports Entrepreneur (@unjakester) July 20, 2021

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Libs can’t stand to see people succeed.

Democrats and their wealth envy. — Five Million Dollar Ball (@JacketbyBerth) July 20, 2021

In 10 minutes he did more for humanity than you ever will. — Robert Shams (@shams_robert) July 20, 2021

In short: