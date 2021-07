This year’s Independence Day was extra special for Terry McAuliffe, so he celebrated it exactly as we’d expect Terry McAuliffe to celebrate it:

Happy July 4th, Virginia. This year is extra special. America is back.πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ»πŸΊπŸŒ­πŸ” pic.twitter.com/VrWKK9viAm β€” Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 3, 2021

Aside from the fact that he tweeted that on July 3, notice anything strange about the video?

Maybe he likes his burgers really, really rare? β€” Greg Matthews (@chimoose) July 5, 2021

When you unpack your meat, add the sauces, prepare your beer, and realize that your propane tank is empty. πŸ‘‡πŸ» https://t.co/0VoakgGn7P β€” Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 5, 2021

To be fair, Terry McAuliffe is probably pretty used to running on an empty tank.

But still.

Need us to run to Home Depot to get you a new propane tank, Terry? That grill ain’t on, man. https://t.co/0VoakgGn7P β€” Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 5, 2021

That looks so natural, with a fully loaded grill of cold raw meat and a grill not turned on. β€” Troy A. SingπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (@TroySing) July 5, 2021

Might want to light the grill there chief. β€” γ‚’γƒΌγ‚±γƒƒγƒˆγ‚·γ‚Ήγ‚ΏγƒΌγ‚Ί (@ArquetteSisters) July 5, 2021

bro turn the grill on https://t.co/x8wMVJNo5V β€” Blake Beye (@realBlakeBeye) July 5, 2021

It helps to turn on the grill first. πŸ™„ β€” David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 5, 2021

Someone show him how to light the grill β€” Corbin Casteel (@CorbinCasteel) July 5, 2021

using green energy! β€” John Anderson (@john12782) July 5, 2021

Heh. That must be it.

The grill's not even on. What a pandering buffoon.https://t.co/kS400Thf8r β€” Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) July 5, 2021

You're going to be as natural and proficient of a governor as that grill is going to cook that meat https://t.co/89TBM2oTVT β€” Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 5, 2021