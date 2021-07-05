This year’s Independence Day was extra special for Terry McAuliffe, so he celebrated it exactly as we’d expect Terry McAuliffe to celebrate it:
Happy July 4th, Virginia. This year is extra special. America is back.🇺🇸🇺🇸🍻🍺🌭🍔 pic.twitter.com/VrWKK9viAm
— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 3, 2021
Aside from the fact that he tweeted that on July 3, notice anything strange about the video?
Maybe he likes his burgers really, really rare?
— Greg Matthews (@chimoose) July 5, 2021
When you unpack your meat, add the sauces, prepare your beer, and realize that your propane tank is empty. 👇🏻 https://t.co/0VoakgGn7P
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 5, 2021
To be fair, Terry McAuliffe is probably pretty used to running on an empty tank.
But still.
Need us to run to Home Depot to get you a new propane tank, Terry? That grill ain’t on, man. https://t.co/0VoakgGn7P
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 5, 2021
That looks so natural, with a fully loaded grill of cold raw meat and a grill not turned on.
— Troy A. Sing🇺🇲 (@TroySing) July 5, 2021
Might want to light the grill there chief.
— アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) July 5, 2021
bro turn the grill on https://t.co/x8wMVJNo5V
— Blake Beye (@realBlakeBeye) July 5, 2021
It helps to turn on the grill first. 🙄
— David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 5, 2021
Someone show him how to light the grill
— Corbin Casteel (@CorbinCasteel) July 5, 2021
using green energy!
— John Anderson (@john12782) July 5, 2021
Heh. That must be it.
The grill's not even on. What a pandering buffoon.https://t.co/kS400Thf8r
— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) July 5, 2021
You're going to be as natural and proficient of a governor as that grill is going to cook that meat https://t.co/89TBM2oTVT
— Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 5, 2021
First the cringeworthy dancing, now this. Who grills meat without turning the grill on? (Amateur.)
Virginians, we can’t afford four years of this guy again. https://t.co/3GlukKvJZg
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 5, 2021