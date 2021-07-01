We regret having overlooked this very important article from The Hill when they published it yesterday:

Gun deaths surge in Iowa ahead of loosened handgun restrictions https://t.co/pc5SLnfTb4 pic.twitter.com/rJFUBPeXRs — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2021

More from The Hill:

Gun-related deaths have surged in Iowa just ahead of the implementation of a new gun law that will loosen restrictions on firearm use in the state. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed a bill into law in April that will allow Iowans to purchase and carry handguns without a permit. That law will go into effect Thursday. According to The Associated Press, gun-related deaths in Iowa have reached record numbers in 2020 with 353 residents dying from gunshot wounds. Of those shooting deaths, 263 were suicides and 85 were homicides, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman told the AP on Tuesday.

Missing from The Hill’s article, however, is any explanation for how a not-yet-implemented gun law is fueling gun deaths.

The change in restrictions is causing deaths to surge before it goes into effect? odd. — Michael Ingraldi (@protusmose) June 30, 2021

>ahead So the changes haven't happened yet. But you're trying to persuade that deaths are up because of changes that haven't happened yet. — Gerard_Weston_EXE (@ExeGerard) July 1, 2021

And most of those deaths were suicides, which we feel is pretty relevant here.

Should we talk about the fact that 75% of the gun related deaths in Iowa in 2020 were suicides, or nah? — Tom Pietrycha (@TomPietrycha) June 30, 2021

We all note that 75% of the deaths in the figures cited were suicides. Hacks. Now do Chicago. — Read The Signs (@Semiogogue) July 1, 2021

There must’ve been a lot of Iowans in 2020 who wanted to get a head start on the new law.

Basically.

BREAKING: For the first time in history the consequence came before the cause — Tomás (@Tomjefersonbr) July 1, 2021

Effect then cause? — Sameer reTweet King Mohan (@sameerMohan2) July 1, 2021

That’s not how this works, The Hill. That’s not how any of this works.

Then again, you guys are Real Journalists™, so you have a very special way of doing things.

attributing an increase in gun deaths to a law that hasn’t even taken effect yet is peak journalisming https://t.co/gVAlWsHJKi — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 1, 2021

Peak journalisming is also accidentally undermining your agenda:

"just ahead of the implementation of a new gun law" Which is to say, under the old, more restrictive law. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) June 30, 2021

Lol ahead of loosened? So crime is surging with stricter gun laws? Lol — Matt….. (@SirLEFTYDuro) July 1, 2021

Womp-womp.