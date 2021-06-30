Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is impressively articulate for someone with a forked tongue.

Like, this no doubt sounds brilliant to her supporters despite the fact that it’s absolute garbage and she knows it:

Last time I read the Constitution, it's majority rule in both chambers of Congress. And it’s only the president of the United States who gets a veto—not the minority leader of the United States Senate. #EndTheFilibuster — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 28, 2021

Oh? She’s familiar with the Constitution?

Did you? Read the Constitution? https://t.co/GDrT42CSRm — Vallachian Rex – shopping for a nuke and an F-15 (@VallachianR) June 30, 2021

She's never read the Constitution. https://t.co/3MKZBYfkgv — Sam Jacobs (@SamJacobs1776) June 30, 2021

Say you haven’t read the constitution without saying you haven’t read the constitution https://t.co/ikVbnJsW3l — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) June 30, 2021

We certainly can’t blame you for doubting her. She seems to have missed some pretty important stuff in there.

@ewarren said “last time I read the constitution” 😂. And even if you did, looks like you read it wrong https://t.co/vAxeb5cEix — Nate McNew (@nate_mcnew) June 29, 2021

The constitution literally doesn’t say this https://t.co/BgbMqfldfF — The H2 (@TheH2) June 30, 2021

Ackshually, Liz, the Constitution says you’re wrong and/or lying.

Read it again, especially the part that authorizes each House to set its own rules. https://t.co/hzvPSKjQs0 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 30, 2021

Where does it say majority rule in both chambers? Article 1, Section 5: Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings. 99 and 1023/1024% a liar, I say. https://t.co/SM0NXGJGAs — A. Tw*tter User (@NathanWurtzel) June 30, 2021

Maybe give it another read. “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings” – Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 https://t.co/dQyX3kOph9 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 30, 2021

You did not read it. The only time the Constitution requires a majority of the Senate is to establish a quorum. It specifically states “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings.” Read your employee manual. — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) June 30, 2021

And while she’s at it, she can read a basic math book. Like, if you’re going to claim you have a majority, you should probably know what a majority is.

Last time I checked math, a 50-50 split means there’s the same number on both sides. https://t.co/eIkN7Vxdw8 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 30, 2021

And then, if she’s still got time, she can read her own record on the filibuster.

You backed 300+ filibusters from 2015-2021, last time we read your record. #mapoli https://t.co/iQdkLd6zAO — MassGOP (@massgop) June 30, 2021

Then why did you participate in 300+ filibusters over the past five years? https://t.co/2LC78Anpsv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 30, 2021

So the reason you’ve participated in filibusters in the past, including last year, is because…? https://t.co/cSQacVWblR — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) June 30, 2021

… is because she’s a power-hungry hypocrite.

Senator hates Senate pic.twitter.com/Y3SdeGtQYc — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 29, 2021

She’s counting on her base to be too stupid to see through her. And that may be one calculation she actually gets right:

Yep. Absolutely correct. — Phoebe Bird (@MangoldPhoebe) June 29, 2021

That's also how my Constitution reads, @ewarren. https://t.co/nfoiq78W0O — Mae B Someday Soon (@mspoint1106) June 29, 2021

If the QOP had won even one of the Senate races in Georgia, the filibuster would be dead. They would be passing bills right and left to tie up the House with votes on meaningless legislation. mitch mcconnell is that devious and doesn't care about rules. #GettoWorkDems https://t.co/WpqIcrjEBf — Mark Shoenfelt (@MarkShoenfelt52) June 29, 2021

I have a problem with people who take the Constitution loosely and the Bible literally. The republicans are destroying the Constitutional process including the Constitution Oversite Process. American people must unite and force Congress to Unite. https://t.co/Vz5nRHb2F1 — Jerry Brown (@JerJerrybrown) June 29, 2021

Only in America or maybe Russia this could happen! Where majority means nothing! The Dems need to do what ever it takes to benefit America as a whole!! https://t.co/GveObOILpe — Richul (@Richul3) June 29, 2021

Well, there’s a sucker born every minute. And Elizabeth Warren is grateful for every single one.