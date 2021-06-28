The economy may be heading down the toilet, but one thing that the Biden administration has managed to build back is the crime rate.

Now, that might be of concern to some people, but for what it’s worth, AOC doesn’t want us to get too worried about it:

Is it driving a hysteria to point out that violent crime is on the rise?

Trending

How nice it must be for AOC to be living comfortably enough to be able to brush off citizens’ concerns as “hysteria.”

One would think. But then, AOC likes to defy expectations.

Because to progressives, people are merely a means to an end. And if that end isn’t the preferred one, well, screw the people.

Black and brown victims of violent crime only matter to AOC if she can use them to argue for dismantling or abolishing the police. Otherwise, they’re just feeding into “a hysteria.”

As if.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOChysteriapoliceViolent crime