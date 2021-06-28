The economy may be heading down the toilet, but one thing that the Biden administration has managed to build back is the crime rate.

Now, that might be of concern to some people, but for what it’s worth, AOC doesn’t want us to get too worried about it:

Ocasio-Cortez on America's violent crime surge: "We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases. Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria." — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 27, 2021

Is it driving a hysteria to point out that violent crime is on the rise?

How nice it must be for AOC to be living comfortably enough to be able to brush off citizens’ concerns as “hysteria.”

I don't know…shouldn't a Member of Congress who can have security on demand care more about children who are increasingly forced to live in this environment? https://t.co/XWWoXKpbbd — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 27, 2021

One would think. But then, AOC likes to defy expectations.

It can’t be pointed out often enough that the victims of the surge in violent crime are overwhelmingly black and brown, but since their suffering doesn’t fit the priors of people like AOC, it gets ignored on the left and in the media. https://t.co/8P5rvN4NzN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 28, 2021

I’m not one of those “Democrats are the real racists!” types but it’s increasingly obvious that most progressives do not particularly care about the very real problems facing people of color that you can’t make into a snappy grad school lecture title. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 28, 2021

Because to progressives, people are merely a means to an end. And if that end isn’t the preferred one, well, screw the people.

Black and brown victims of violent crime only matter to AOC if she can use them to argue for dismantling or abolishing the police. Otherwise, they’re just feeding into “a hysteria.”

She should apply her standard on overreaction to whatever hissy fit she throws next week and the week after that and the one after that. — John (@JMGrandy) June 28, 2021

As if.