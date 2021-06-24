Great news, everyone! Nancy Pelosi is taking decisive action to get to the bottom of the Capitol riots:

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will create a select committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection and its causes "It is imperative now that we establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen" https://t.co/3UI9M1lZLx pic.twitter.com/m3AIYemuCR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2021

Nancy Pelosi wants this committee to investigate the root causes of the riots, which she identifies as three things:

OK, first of all:

Why do Democrats want an investigation if Pelosi already knows why it happened? https://t.co/XEHl8A8qnT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 24, 2021

That’s a really good question.

Another question is: since when does Nancy Pelosi give a damn about antisemitism?

Wait a second… Which side has done the anti-Semitism again? 🤔🤣 — LOL @ Liberals (@LOLLiberals2) June 24, 2021

Shameful lies. Stoking always stoking Btw you have anti semites in your party Nanc — L (@skis416) June 24, 2021

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and AOC have all espoused antisemitic views, and Nancy Pelosi has not only refused to take any disciplinary action, but she’s bent over to kiss their butts. Remember her Rolling Stone photoshoot with the Squad? We do. She’s so disingenuous, it’s nauseating.

And how the hell is Islamophobia a “root cause” of the riots?

Islamaphobia? 😂😂😂 — Definitely NOT AOC D – Twitch (@definitelyAOC) June 24, 2021

Islamophobia? Is that a mandatory add-on? — Skip Intro (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) June 24, 2021

BINGO! I wasn't sure if 'Islamophobia' would be pulled but, as luck would have it… — Vaccines Stan Account 🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@aggie_hood) June 24, 2021

Islamophobia is real. White supremacy is real. But Nancy Pelosi does victims of Islamophobia and white supremacy absolutely zero favors by busting them out every chance she gets whether or not they’re remotely relevant, which they’re usually not. That’s some Brandy Zadrozny BS.

Why did she leave out homophobia? — Shooter Hogan (@markrmorley) June 24, 2021

Must’ve just slipped her mind.

Imagine if Republicans borrowed from the Democratic playbook and blamed everything bad happening on “black rage.” https://t.co/X2DM1JmMua — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

We’d never hear the end of it. There’d be calls for Republicans’ heads on pikes.

The F is she talking about? pic.twitter.com/XtFDi5uZz2 — Eon Beret (@Dmajini) June 24, 2021

The rioters were terrible and their actions were terrible. The left will fit anything in to their agenda. Both are true. https://t.co/0d9hOzPm8O — Brad Phillips (@bdphill22) June 24, 2021