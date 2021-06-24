Last week, Punchbowl News founder and NBC/MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman helpfully pointed out that unlike Joe Biden, Donald Trump never told reporters that they’re the brightest people in the country.

Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country. Trump didn’t say that. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 16, 2021

Today, he chimed in with an equally helpful take on the road ahead for Joe Biden:

We are at beginning of a very long and complicated process when it comes to Biden’s agenda — both on the hard infrastructure & human infrastructure side will require a tremendous amount of work by @JoeBiden, @WHCOS, Ricchetti, but most importantly, @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 24, 2021

The hard infrastructure and the what now?

Hard infrastructure and human infrastructure? You mean actual infrastructure and stuff that has nothing to do with infrastructure ? — Sam the lion (@carmonte__tony) June 24, 2021

We’re not familiar with “human infrastructure.” Is that like cheerleader pyramids?

What is human infrastructure? — SoyGeezy (@Soygeezy) June 24, 2021

The f*ck is human infrastructure? — Cuddlin'Chloë (@IH8JeffreyMaier) June 24, 2021

If half the infrastructure is for humans, what’s the other half for? Ants? https://t.co/w7zs3ierc6 — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) June 24, 2021

this tweet is human infrastructure https://t.co/nIaeKtJjBB — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2021

Hey, why not? Kirsten Gillibrand thinks pretty much everything is infrastructure.

Human infrastructure could literally be anything- giving the government money to spend without specifics is asinine — Randall W. Bond (@HoltonMusicMan) June 24, 2021

“Human infrastructure” is a talking point Jake, a novel term concocted to obscure how Dems are spending. Why are you repeating it without skepticism? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 24, 2021

Is he repeating it? Or did he coin the term himself?

What is human infrastructure? Did you just make that up? — Deez Smith (@esp20147) June 24, 2021

“Human infrastructure”? I assumed this was a quote from a Dem operative until I noticed the lack of quotation marks, but at least the “we” part makes sense. Reporters are playing an important role in advancing this agenda. https://t.co/UFuTL91Ou9 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 24, 2021

And rest assured: Jake takes that role very, very seriously.

You're SUPPOSED to be a journalist. You're not supposed to parrot Democrats "shorthand" as if it's normal language. There's no such thing as "human infrastructure." https://t.co/ibGpQu6bDw — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2021

And who’s “we,” Jake?

Just curious – are you a journalist or an activist? It sure sounds like the latter. — Kelly Dunnahoo (@KellyDunnahoo) June 24, 2021