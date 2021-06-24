Last week, Punchbowl News founder and NBC/MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman helpfully pointed out that unlike Joe Biden, Donald Trump never told reporters that they’re the brightest people in the country.

Today, he chimed in with an equally helpful take on the road ahead for Joe Biden:

The hard infrastructure and the what now?

 

Trending

We’re not familiar with “human infrastructure.” Is that like cheerleader pyramids?

Hey, why not? Kirsten Gillibrand thinks pretty much everything is infrastructure.

Is he repeating it? Or did he coin the term himself?

And rest assured: Jake takes that role very, very seriously.

And who’s “we,” Jake?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationhuman infrastructureinfrastructureJake ShermanJoe BidenPunchbowl News